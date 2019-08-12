CEOGC’s Head Start Program is Back in Session

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is just about over and it’s back to school for The Council for Economic Opportunities’ Head Start and Early Head Start students. On Tuesday, August 13, more than 1,000 kids across Greater Cleveland will strap on their new shoes and book bags and stroll into their respective classrooms.

CEOGC’s Head Start program offers an age-appropriate learning environment to income-eligible Cuyahoga County residents with children aged 3 to 5. CEOGC also offers an Early Head Start program, which serves children from birth to 3 years. In the Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms, preschoolers learn both academic and social skills.

Enrollment is still open but act fast; spots are quickly filling up.

There are a number of ways to enroll your child if interested:

1. Visit our website at www.ceogc.org/headstart

2. Call the Head Start enrollment phone line at (216) 589-9922

CEOGC operates 11, high-quality Head Start centers across Cuyahoga County. All 11 sites are 5-star rated through Ohio’s Step-Up-to-Quality program. The 9 centers located in the city of Cleveland are all Pre4CLE certified.

If a center-based program isn’t for you, we offer a Home base option, where a certified teacher will come to your home to meet with you and your child. We also partner with dozens of daycares and childcare centers across the county. To learn more about any of these options, or to enroll now, please visit ceogc.org.

The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland is a nonprofit organization and the Community Action Agency for Cuyahoga County that operates programs and services dedicated to transforming the lives of residents. The Council delivers education, personal and professional development programs and support services to residents of Cuyahoga County. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three) Head Start (three-five years of age); individual assessments for classes and coaching sessions on topics including parenting, anger management, and life skills; job readiness, customer service training, and job placement. The Council also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information, visit ceogc.org.



