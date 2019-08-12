Press Release - Stephen M. Dickson Sworn in as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON Stephen M. Dickson was sworn in today by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao as the 18th Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). An aviation industry professional with nearly 40 years of experience, Dickson is widely respected and assumes the role of Administrator of the agency during a critical moment for aviation safety.

Recognizing Acting Administrator Elwells service, Secretary Chao stated, Im grateful for Acting Administrator Dan Elwells steady and principled leadership during an especially challenging time in the FAAs history. As FAA Administrator, Dickson will lead an agency responsible for the safety and efficiency of the largest aerospace system in the world a system that operates more than 50,000 flights per day. He will oversee a $16.4 billion-dollar budget, more than 47,000 employees, and focus on ensuring the agency and its employees are the best prepared and trained professionals to meet the growing demands and requirements of the industry.

I am honored to join the outstanding team at the Federal Aviation Administration and look forward to ensuring our aviation system maintains its proper place, leading the world in both safety and operational performance, said Captain Dickson. Nowhere else in the world sees the volume, complexity and pace of innovation that we have in America. Maintaining the highest levels of safety while adapting to technological advancements will be a key part of our success. I am honored to be able to help write the next chapter in the history of the FAA.

Dickson recently retired from service as the Senior Vice President-Flight Operations for Delta Air Lines. In this role, he was responsible for the safety and operational performance of Deltas global flight operations, as well as pilot training, crew resources, crew scheduling, and regulatory compliance. He also flew in line operations as an A320 captain, and previously flew the B727, B737, B757, and B767 during his career. Dickson is a strong advocate for commercial aviation safety and improvements to our National Airspace System, having served as chairman of several industry stakeholder groups and Federal advisory committees. A former United States Air Force Officer and F-15 fighter pilot, Dickson is a Distinguished Graduate of the Class of 1979 at the United States Air Force Academy, as well as a graduate of the Georgia State University College of Law, magna cum laude.

FAA Acting Administrator Daniel K. Elwell will serve as FAA Deputy Administrator upon Administrator Dickson assuming office.



