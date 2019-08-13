LEADING OIL ANALYSIS PROVIDER TESTOIL LAUNCHES CHARITABLE GIVING PROGRAM

Dan Richards, CEO/Founder, TestOil; Deborah Osgood, VP Development and Marketing, Achievement Centers for Children; Mary Messuti, Chief Operating Officer, TestOil

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, an industry leader in oil analysis, announces the launch of its charitable giving program, TestOil Gives Back. The first recipient of the annual donation was the Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful located in Strongsville, Ohio.

TestOil Gives Back was formed to raise funds for local charities selected by TestOil employees. The program is managed by employee volunteers who plan, coordinate and implement internal fundraisers to benefit the selected charity.

“We are very excited about the success of our first TestOil Gives Back donation and we look forward to growing this program,” said Mary Messuti, chief operating officer, TestOil. “Everyone at TestOil pooled their resources of time, talent and funds to bring a little sunshine to the lives of children in our area. It’s a good feeling to know that we are playing a part in the well-being of the community where most of us live and work.”

The TestOil employee donation was presented to Deborah Osgood, vice president development and marketing, Achievement Centers for Children at a company-wide meeting. During the check presentation, Osgood informed TestOil employees that the donation will be used to provide camperships (camp scholarships) to Camp Cheerful attendees. Camperships are given to families of low and moderate income to help ensure Camp Cheerful’s day and overnight camp sessions are accessible to all individuals.

“We are excited TestOil chose the Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful as their first beneficiary and applaud them on this new initiative,” said Osgood. “We are committed to providing a wonderful camp experience regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Contributions from companies like TestOil allow us to provide camp experiences to more children.”

In 1947, the Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful opened as Ohio’s first camp offering recreation programs for children with disabilities. Today children and adults with physical, developmental and sensory disabilities still enjoy and benefit from typical camp activities in a barrier-free environment. Campers participate in a variety of recreational activities encouraging confidence and independence while creating opportunities for lifelong friendships and a better quality of life. For more information visit, www.achievementcenters.org.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com.



