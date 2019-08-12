Connect Further with New BNC to AMC Cable Assemblies

Amphenol RF expands cable assembly offerings with new BNC bulkhead to AMC micro connector series ideal for IoT, broadband and instrumentation applications.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the expansion of our cable assembly line . This new series features the popular BNC connector to compact AMC micro connector designed with the widely used RG-178 cable. This assembly combines the quick connect and disconnect versatility of the bayonet coupling mechanism with the most commonly used micro RF connector on the market and is ideal for IoT, Broadband, LAN, Instrumentation and Medical applications.The new series features a straight BNC bulkhead jack on one end, which allows for various mounting options, connected to a right angle AMC plug. The durable RG-178 cable can be used in more rugged environments unsuited for most standard micro cables. The BNC to AMC fixed length cable assembly is available in standard metric lengths of 50 through 300mm, with custom lengths available through our convenient RF cable assembly configurator, QuickBuild RF Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.