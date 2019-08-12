Auto/Mate Integrates DMS with Armatus Dealer Uplift, Boosting Auto Dealers’ Warranty Parts Gross Profits

We’re pleased that our customers now have an option to simplify the retail warranty reimbursement process and substantially increase parts profits.” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with Armatus Dealer Uplift. Real-time integration between the two systems allows auto dealers to expedite their retail warranty parts reimbursement submissions."Manufacturer rules and state laws governing retail warranty reimbursement are varied and complex,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. “We’re pleased that our customers now have an option to simplify this process and substantially increase parts profits.”“Integrating our system with Auto/Mate’s DMS was fast and inexpensive, thanks to the Open/Mate program,” said Joe Jankowski, Managing Partner of Armatus Dealer Uplift. “We appreciate Auto/Mate’s philosophy that an open integration program provides auto dealers with more vendor choices and more affordable vendor options.”Armatus Dealer Uplift helps dealers collect retail reimbursement for warranty parts without having to lift a finger or pay an up-front investment. On average, Armatus Dealer Uplift’s dealership clients pick up $80,000 to $100,000 per year in additional profit per store.The Parts Module in Auto/Mate’s DMS allows auto dealers to easily manage their part department’s daily functions and inventory, and OEM integrations make it easy to place parts orders. Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate, is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS.For more information visit www.automate.com About Armatus Dealer UpliftWith over 5,600 approved submissions with 28 manufacturers in 49 states, Armatus Dealer Uplift is the industry leader specializing in retail warranty reimbursement submissions. Armatus’ proprietary software and data management techniques offer clients the only true mark-up and labor rate optimization process in the market.The Armatus team has extensive retail automotive experience, superior knowledge of manufacturer protocols, and has provided the framework for 10 retail warranty reimbursement statutes. The Maryland-based company is an endorsed or preferred partner of 14 automobile dealer associations. For more information visit https://dealeruplift.com/ About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



