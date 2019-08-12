(mabs) Monoclonal Antibodies Market To Grow At A CAGR of 12.0% During 2018-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The Global Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) Market Was Valued At About $135.38 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $212.64 Billion At A CAGR Of 12.0% Through 2022” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies and related services. Monoclonal antibodies are used to enhance and suppress immune response in various medical conditions and to treat various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies to prevent metastasis by reducing cell proliferation, immunological monoclonal anti-bodies, neuropharmacological monoclonal anti-bodies, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and other MAbs for human beings and animals.

The global monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market was valued at about $135.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $212.64 billion at a CAGR of 12.0% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the monoclonal antibodies market. In 2018, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East respectively. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The monoclonal antibodies market in Middle East is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Request A Sample For The Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2554&type=smp

Increasing prevalence of cost efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce cost of medication and increase access to treatment. Biosimilar are the pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biologic drug that has already been approved. A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug. The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug.

Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of monoclonal antibody drugs market. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.

Read More On The Report For The Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-mabs-global-market-report

The monoclonal antibodies market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives in the recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. Strategic collaborations or acquisitions and partnership agreements help vendors expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, In February 2019, AbCellera and Novartis enter into multi-target partnership to create an antibody drug discovery platform and technology for treating clinically-relevant and neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, in 2017, AbCellera collaborated with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a pharmaceutical company, for the discovery of monoclonal antibodies against an undisclosed membrane protein target.

Major players in the monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market include Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, Glaxosmithkline plc

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market size and growth for the global monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market share, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market players, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market size, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market segments and geographies, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market trends, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market drivers and monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market restraints, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market

Data Segmentations: monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Organizations Covered: Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, Glaxosmithkline plc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market customer information, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market product/service analysis – product examples, monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the monoclonal antibodies (MAbS) market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Sector: The report reveals where the global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2019:

Biologics Market By Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins And Vaccines), By Trends, By Regions And By Key Players - Global Forecast To 2021

Stem Cell Global Market Report 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.