Diamond discovery indicators on two new kimberlites position Arctic Star Exploration Corp. on Launchpad

Chemistry is king when it comes to correlating with diamonds; if chemistry on these 2 new kimberlites comes back from the lab as a match, then the probability of a significant discovery goes vertical.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSX-V: ADD) (F: 82A1) (US Listing: ASDZF) is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin regarding the potential for extraordinary returns for investors as ADD.V awaits lab confirmation of chemistry on two newly discovered kimberlites on its 100%-owned Timantti Property in Finland. Arctic Star currently trades for pennies and has a minuscule market cap compared to the advanced-stage nature of its diamond project, positive developing scenario from the current exploration program, the reputation of the exploration team (Buddy Doyle and Roy Spencer cumulatively have over $USD80 billion worth of diamond finds globally), and the fact kimberlites are being excavated economically from surface by backhoe for a fraction of the cost surrounded by modern infrastructure (only ~17 km from the border town of Kuusamo). As the market better appreciates the magnitude of what the geological team is achieving the share price is apt to rise, and certainly upon positive confirmation of chemistry and subsequent caustic fusion processing of the newly discovered kimberlites.

Timantti is in the same geological belt as the nearby Grib and Lomonosov diamond mines (just across the border in Russia).

Timantti is advancing towards being Europe’s first diamond mine: Entering the 2019 exploration season Arctic Star had already found four kimberlite bodies and proved up >1,000 diamonds out of 409 kg of kimberlite material that underwent caustic fusion (from its White Wolf kimberlite body alone), which is ~2.5 diamonds per kg -- a fantastic number on par or better than most diamond mines in the world. The Company is aiming to get something it can put into production in the next two years. They already have a mine quality kimberlite at White Wolf, all they need is to add tonnage by finding some more on par or better.

The 2019 exploration program is going spectacularly well; on budget of less than C$700K the team has done geophysics, excavating, and discovered two kimberlites. The chemistry on the two new finds are now being worked on and results are imminent.

Why we believe a technical and market success of significance appears imminent: The two new kimberlites are located near where the Company had Vasa kimberlite dyke discoveries a year or so earlier, near where the Company had registered one of the best chemistry samples that the geological team had ever taken anywhere in the world. The Vasa dyke did NOT match the strong chemical sample, which is good as such a chemical signature should have yielded much more robust diamond count – ALL EYES NOW SHOULD BE GLUED ON THESE TWO NEW KIMBERLITE AS THE MATCH. The two new kimberlites, given the ice direction, are dead in front of the aforementioned sample. Right now Arctic Star has samples of both of those new kimberlite in the lab, doing mineral work on it, and if it matches up with the aforementioned exceptional sample, which is only ~100 m sitting in front of the two new kimberlites – look for fireworks under the share price of ADD.V as it will reflect extremely well for diamonds. Chemistry is king (a good correlation to diamonds), does not fail (give false positives) often, so the likelihood of discovering diamonds will increase if things pan out as geologists are theorizing. These new kimberlites are only ~1.5 m deep, basically at surface, and if it does have that chemistry, then shareholders could look forward to very strong diamond results. If the lab is on schedule it appears we have only ~two to three weeks to wait to find out.

For the fusion, Arctic Star is going to send the samples to Ontario Canada, to Buddy’s old lab (Buddy built it himself when he was with Rio Tinto). The fusion will take ~6 to 8 weeks as it is a bigger process that involves kilns and caustic material in 10 kg batches. In total Artic Star will probably put through ~200 kg from each new pipe and it is highly likely ADD.V will have significant diamonds coming out of that.

Globally, the diamond market is growing at 2% to 3% per year, and there is a near-term to intermediate-term supply crisis in the making; the Argyle Mine in Australia, one of the largest diamond mines in the world, just closed about a month ago, and next year two large mines in Russia are closing, and there is nothing new coming online.

Arctic Star’s diamond project in Finland is jurisdictionally perfect; in Europe, in a stable country, and the infrastructure is amazing. The exploration and development program continues to run economically as ADD.V does not have to bring in a helicopter, or fuel, or camp, or expensively mobilize. Once the 2019 summer exploration program is complete it won’t take much to take the project to bulk sample and PEA. Due to the uniqueness and location, Market Equities Research Group guesstimates it will only cost between USD$150 million and USD$200 million to get going and scale up from there to full production. That is a reasonable cheque to cut comparatively to others; Diavik in its day (nearly 3 decades ago) cost USD$1.1B to build then.

