Submit Express Launches a Yelp Review Rating Calculator

Submit Express has launched a free tool that helps businesses with a low rating to calculate how many positive reviews would be needed to get a higher rating.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submit Express , a leading search marketing company since 1998, has launched a free tool that helps businesses with a low rating to calculate how many positive reviews would be needed to get to a 4 or 5 star rating. The tool can be accessed at:Yelp is the most prominent review website and negative reviews could make or break a small business. Once a negative review is posted, it would be very hard to get it removed. Many businesses have tried to sue Yelp to get reviews removed without success. The law protects Yelp as a 3rd party service provider from bearing any liabilities for reviews posted by the public. It seems that the best way to combat negative reviews is to try and increase your positive ones.“Our tool allows you to input your current rating and tell it what rating you would like to achieve. The resulting page would tell you exactly how many 5 star reviews you would need to get there,” says Pierre Zarokian , CEO of Submit Express.Every lost star in a Yelp profile can cost as much as 15% in losses to your business. “These negative reviews are devastating to most small businesses, and it’s one of the simplest problems to solve.”Submit Express also offers services to remove negative Yelp reviews and increase positive reviews. Submit Express has also teamed up with an attorney to send legal letters to Yelp to argue removals.Many businesses have claimed that Yelp often filters their legit positive reviews and that most often Yelp would display more negative reviews than positives. Businesses are fed up with Yelp as a result.Submit Express specializes in reclaiming the reputation of small and mid-sized businesses on Yelp and also Google. The company’s legal strategies have already helped hundreds of businesses re-build after slanderous reviews.If you’re interested in improving your company’s reputation, contact Submit Express representatives at 818-567-3030 or visit www.submitexpress.com About Submit ExpressSubmit Express is a Los Angeles based digital marketing company offering search marketing and reputation management services. Pierre Zarokian is the CEO of Submit Express. He often writes for online marketing publications such as Search Engine Journal.



