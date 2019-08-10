Ms. America Pageant Comes to Queen Mary in Long Beach, California

Who will be the next Ms. America 2019?

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ms. America® Pageant is proud to announce that 40 Contestants from all over the United States will be competing for the coveted title of Ms. America® on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

The Ms. America Pageant is for women 26 years of age and up who are single, divorced, married, widowed, with or without children. The pageant is based on four areas of competition: Evening Gown, Interview, Sportswear and Finalist On-Stage Question that are each worth 25% of their total score.

Contestants are to have a Platform or Cause that they believe in and would like to use their title and “crown for a purpose” to make a difference. This year the Contestants and National Titleholders have made cumulatively over 700 documented appearances with over 3000 volunteer service hours. Each contestant has earned and the prestigious Class of 2019 Gold Award from the Presidential Volunteer Service.

Optional Titles awarded at this year’s pageant will be Ms. America International® 2019 for women 40 years of age and up, Ms. America Elite 2019 for women 50 years of age and up and Ms. International™ 2019 which is the “Judges and People’s Choice” Award. Last year the pageant awarded $12,200.00 cash prize to the People’s Choice Award winner Jolyn Farber and the pageant expects to award $5,000.00 or more this year. To vote for your favorite contestant go to the pageant website and click onto Vote Now!!!

The pageant is sold-out but free Livestreaming of the pageant will be on www.AlertTheGlobe.com at 7:30 pm PST. Hosts for this year’s pageant is Stephanie Mills-Ms. America 2014-15 and Scott Stewart who is the host and producer of the TV show “What’s Up Orange County” that airs on KDOC, Time Warner and Cox Communication.

Sponsors for the Ms. America® Pageant are Alert the Globe, Episkinz, New Beginnings Cosmetics, Cynthia Bui Collection, Claire's Collection, Martinizing Dry Cleaning and Apollo Printing.

Reigning Titleholders:

Ms. America® 2018 is Brittany Wagner, from Wisconsin – she has made over 100 appearances during her reign. Ms. America International® 2018 is Kimberly Jones, Scottsdale, AZ and Ms. International™ 2018 is Jolyn Farber, from New York. Their year has been filled with making appearances for various charities, grand openings, and red-carpet events which garnered them worldwide media attention.

CEO of the pageant is Susan Jeske Irvine from Orange County, CA. Susan’s background includes over 20 years in the beauty industry and was crowned Ms. America® 1997 at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas besting 50 other contestants. Her platform was “Students Against Violence” and she made over 150 presentations to schools across the country. Susan is also known for holding the Guinness Book of World Record for singing the National Anthem at the most events in a 24-hour period and has sung the National Anthem for 7 United States Presidents. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States for her volunteer service. Website about Susan Jeske Irvine: www.SusanJeske.com.



About Ms. America® Pageant Inc.

The Ms. America® Pageant is a California Corporation that currently owns and runs the Ms. International™, Ms. America®, Ms. America® International, Ms. America® Elite, Miss International Beauty and USA International beauty contests. CEO of the Ms. America® Pageant Inc. is Susan Jeske Irvine from Orange County, CA.

Ms. America®, Miss International Beauty® and USA International® are registered federal trademark with the USPTO in Washington DC. For more information, go to www.MsAmericaPageant.com, www.MsInternationalPageant.com, www.MissInternationalBeauty.com and USAInternationalPageant.com Connect with the Ms. America® Pageant on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/MsAmericaPageant.

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

Crowning of Ms. America 2018 - Brittany Wagner



