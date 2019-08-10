Reimagining the Agency 2030

Reiamging the Agency Exdion Solutions

Mr Sandeep Deva, VP - Consulting talk at IIAB Cal, LULU a major hit

TEXAS, PLANO, USA, August 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --IIAB Cal’s LULU Webinars, August 6-8 was a huge hit. The webinar had top-notch industry speakers sharing up-to-date information about new developments in the Insurance industry.Mr Sandeep Deva, Head consulting presented “ Reimagining the Agency ”. His talk covered the challenges incumbent Insurance agencies are facing on business and customer experience side. Insurtech , the newer entrants, are attempting to disrupt the Insurance value chain. Customers are demanding faster and immersive always on experience. In this background, Insurance agencies must rewire and redesign their workflows and engagement strategies. Mr Deva presented how Insurance agencies can use emergent technologies like AI/ML, cloud and analytics across the Insurance Policy life cycle to deepen the engagement, remove process errors, drive higher efficiencies and realize higher margins.Mr Deva’s talk was a hit with the audience. Agencies small and big had actionable suggestions that could help them stay competitive. Audiences had questions about the applicability of AI to small agencies, their affordability and the impact AI/ML solutions will have on AMS.Jan Loewenjan, Craig Williams and other participants raised queries about the agencies of future, how small agencies must prepare for the future and how technologies can be used to complement AMS, Client management systems and lead generation.Mr Deva said, “ am happy to see the response of the audience to LULU webinar. The zeal with which agencies participate in the webinars make it an ideal community platforms. The questions about ROI of the solution, disruptions of AI/ML and other areas show the concerns of the Industry and preparedness of the industry leaders to brace for the changes required.About Exdion Exdion Solutions is a consulting and InsurTech product based company, offering pioneering, disruptive and value enhancing solutions to Insurance Brokers & Agencies. Exdion delivers transformational excellence through strategic levers that include consulting, technology, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science products, and BPM. Our solutions help Insurance agencies and broker smartly tide over inefficiencies, gain revenues and remain competitive.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.