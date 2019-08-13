Announcing Launch of a New DOT FMCSA Compliance Company

New Company to help employers regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) comply with a new regulation effective 01/06/2020.

We look forward to helping employers navigate the clearinghouse giving them peace of mind that they are in compliance and help them avoid fines and penalties while improving safety.” — Joe Reilly, President

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company has been formed to help employers regulated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) comply with a new regulation taking affect January 6, 2020. FMCSA Clearinghouse Services Inc will provide nationwide service to motor carriers subject to the requirements of the new Commercial Driver’s License Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

The Clearinghouse is a secure online database that will give employers, FMCSA, State Driver Licensing Agencies, and State law enforcement personnel real-time information about CDL driver drug and alcohol program violations, thereby enhancing safety on our Nation’s roadways. An act of Congress directed the Secretary of Transportation (DOT) to establish the Clearinghouse. The goal of the Clearinghouse is to improve highway safety and prevent employees with current substance abuse issues from driving trucks and buses on our public roads.

Employers will have five primary responsibilities in order to meet their responsibilities in regard to the Clearinghouse rule as established in rule: 49 CFR Part 382, Subpart G, among others.

1. Queries of new drivers

2. Annual queries of all existing drivers

3. Reporting alcohol test positives, employer-determined refusals to test and actual knowledge, as defined in Part § 382.107

4. Reporting negative return to duty tests and completion of follow up testing programs

5. Updating policies and education programs to notify drivers of what information will be reported to the Clearinghouse

FMCSA Clearinghouse Services Inc offers membership-based programs and other services to help employers comply with the rule requirements. The company was founded by Joe Reilly, a 26-year veteran of the drug & alcohol testing industry specializing in DOT compliance. Joe stated “We look forward to helping employers navigate the clearinghouse giving them peace of mind that they are in compliance. This will help them avoid fines and penalties along with contributing to safety. We applaud the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for their efforts to bring this project to implementation helping to ensure safety on our highways.”

About FMCSA Clearinghouse Services Inc – Based in Melbourne, Florida the company will provide nationwide services through its robust web site – www.clearinghouseservices.com and dedicated customer service staff. Customers will include FMCSA regulated employers and service agents providing DOT drug and alcohol testing services. For more information, contact info@clearinghouseservices.com or call Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.



