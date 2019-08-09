Forensic Computers for Law Enforcement, Government Announced by Ace Computers

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

Ace Computers announced a line of forensic computers specifically designed for law enforcement and government organizations.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers, one of the world’s leading forensic workstation developers, just announced a line of forensic computers specifically designed for law enforcement and government organizations. This latest FORCE (Forensic Client Examiner) family of products delivers the fastest, most powerful and most secure performance available.

Ace is a leader in the science of forensic technology development with long-term clients that include the IRS, the Pentagon, the SEC, the U.S. Dept. of the Interior, the New York State Troopers and multiple highest-level U.S. executive branch government clients that cannot be disclosed.

Ace FORCE workstations are designed for the acquisition and examination, in a forensically secure manner, of digital evidence sourced from a full array of digital and non-digital devices. They streamline gathering and downloading evidence, preserving it, and documenting the chain of possession so that it can be used during prosecution and trial.

In addition to cutting-edge standardized forensic workstations, servers and storage; Ace Computers’ experts build highly customized versions that take advantage of the many hardware and software features available. They combine a high-speed multi-core processor and ultra-fast memory with a high performance SSD. All technology is user-friendly, and supports the full range of forensic platforms. While the company offers many models, two flagship products are the following:

Ace FORCE 12 PRO

• Specialized workstations for electronic discovery/data acquisition

• Configured for the forensic investigator and law enforcement agencies

• Multiple write-blocked tray/trayless docks for suspect drive imaging

• Exclusive extendable imaging cooling tray with integrated USB hub and optional smartcard reader

• System is designed for maximum I/O throughput and fastest data imaging speed

• Write-Protection Data Bridge allows safe imaging of SAS/Firewire/SATA/IDE/PCI-E and flash media

• Intel Scalable Gen2 Xeon processors up to 56 cores

• Choice of internal data drive setup or internal RAID configuration

• All major forensic software packages are available through ACE

• Built in Gigabit LAN and wireless LAN (wireless is removable if desired)

• Anti-vibration and acoustically dampened - low noise output

• TAA Compliant - GSA Schedule 70 - SEWP V - NASPO Valuepoint contracts supported

Ace FORCE 12

• Specialized workstations for electronic discovery/data acquisition

• Configured for the forensic investigator and law enforcement agencies

• Multiple write-blocked tray/trayless docks for suspect drive imaging

• Exclusive extendable imaging cooling tray with integrated USB hub and optional Smartcard reader

• System is designed for maximum I/O throughput and fastest data imaging speed

• Write-protection data bridge allows safe imaging of SAS/Firewire/SATA/IDE/PCI-E and flash media

• Intel 9th Gen Core i9/i7 or AMD Ryzen Threadripper up to 32 Cores

• Choice of internal data drive setup or internal RAID configuration

• All major forensic software packages are available through ACE

• Built in Gigabit LAN and wireless LAN (Wireless is removable if desired)

• Anti-vibration and acoustically dampened - low noise output

• TAA Compliant - GSA Schedule 70 - SEWP V - NASPO Valuepoint contracts supported

For more information, including specs for over 12 models, visit: http://www.acecomputers.com/digital_forensic_workstations.asp

Founded in 1983 and based in the U.S. since its inception, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include ADMC-3, GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: Arizona, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



