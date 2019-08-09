Christian French Blasts Off On His 'bright side of the moon' EP

BSOTM EP Art

Christian will bring his quirky boy-next-door charm and knack for airtight songwriting on his 'bright side of the moon' 22-date North American tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boasting a series of breakout singles, 22-year-old alternative pop singer-songwriter Christian French releases his bright side of the moon EP.

Get it HERE via Disruptor Records.

WATCH the “bright side of the moon” video

Already, tracks from the EP—such as “hungover sunday,” “head first,” “breaking all the rules,” and “heavy snow”— have cumulatively tallied hundreds of millions of streams and counting as well as receiving looks from Billboard, Atwood Magazine, and CelebMix. Acoustic guitar propels the upbeat title track “bright side of the moon” forward at light-speed. The song subsides into a luminous pre-chorus before blasting off into a falsetto-punctuated refrain.

Elsewhere on the six-track set, “call me your love” pairs hummable electric guitar leads and handclaps with an unshakable chant, “Just call me your love tonight.” The song showcases his expansive vocal range over a lively and lush soundscape upheld by organic instrumentation.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

About the EP, Christian shared, “bright side of the moon is about finding the energy and enthusiasm to stay optimistic in even the most trying times of life. This past year, I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure myself out, and I’ve found how important that positive mindset is when facing new challenges. The project encompasses both my personal life and life as a musician. I’ve realized life is always going to throw you curveballs. There’s no way to know what’s coming and no way to perfectly deal with things. All you can do is your best in every situation and approach challenges optimistically with the knowledge that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. What you’re going through will help you continuously grow and become a better version of yourself. That’s what this is about.”

Next up, Christian launches his first headline tour, the bright side of the moon Tour. It kicks off September 4 at Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, MI, hits major markets across North America, and comes to a close October 7 at Bronze Room – House of Blues in Houston, TX. Tickets are on sale now.

bright side of the moon EP

1. “bright side of the moon"

2. “head first”

3. “hungover sunday”

4. “breaking all the rules”

5. “call me your love”

6. “heavy snow”

Visit the bright side of the moon with Christian French in 2019!

Connect with CHRISTIAN FRENCH:

https://www.instagram.com/christianfrench

https://twitter.com/christianfrench

https://www.facebook.com/christianfrenchmusic/

See CHRISTIAN FRENCH on Tour:

https://christian-french.com/

9/4 — Ann Arbor, MI — Blind Pig

9/5 — Chicago, IL — Subterranean

9/7 — Indianapolis, IN — The Hi-Fi

9/8 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues - Cambridge Room

9/10 — Toronto, ON — The Drake

9/11 — Montreal, QC — Le Ministére

9/14 — New York, NY — Mercury Lounge

9/15 — Cambridge, MA — Sonia

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Foundry

9/19 — Atlanta, GA — Aisle 5

9/21 — Nashville, TN — The High Watt

9/22 — Columbia, MO — Rose Music Hall

9/24 — Denver, CO — Lost Lake Lounge

9/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

9/27 — Seattle, WA — Barboza

9/28 — Vancouver, BC — Baltimore Cabaret

9/29 — Portland, OR — Doug Fir Lounge

10/1 — San Francisco, CA — Rickshaw Stop

10/2 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy Theatre

10/4 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar

10/6 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues - Cambridge Room

10/7 — Houston, TX — House of Blues - Bronze Room

*with special guest ASTN

Christian French - bright side of the moon (Official Video)



