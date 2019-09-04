Factory

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a person with mesothelioma in Michigan or their family members to call them anytime for almost immediate access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst has been assisting Navy Veterans, auto plant workers and skilled trades workers with mesothelioma in Michigan for decades and he is a much better option than a free book about mesothelioma as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will be able to explain the financial compensation process-and answer any question for a person with mesothelioma in Michigan. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We have been assisting people with mesothelioma since 2006 and we are passionate about making certain a person with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results in Michigan. We now offer a unique free service where we will come to visit a person with mesothelioma in Michigan in the person’s home to help in the development of what we call the list.

"The 'list' is the specifics of how, when and where a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303 it is this information that becomes the basis for mesothelioma compensation claim and it is vital. The reason we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because they consistently get the best compensation results for their clients and one of their lawyers will typically come with us to help to develop the list. We want a person with mesothelioma in Michigan to get the best possible financial compensation results-not shortchanged." https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center's services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor. http://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ann Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

* Marquette General Cancer Center Marquette: http://ww4.mgh.org/cancer/SitePages/Home.aspx

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



