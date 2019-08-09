Blockchain takes roots in healthcare

Number of healthcare companies are conducting unique pilots & are finding that blockchain is an answer to some of the key problems in healthcare processes

Many innovative blockchain pilots are testing and proving that blockchain is a serious answer to some of the key problems in healthcare processes” — Jerry Witkowicz

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Innovative Blockchain Pilots in Healthcare as of August 9, 2019:Blockchain technology presents a potential to improve and possibly revolutionize how healthcare information serves patients, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and the entire healthcare system. Number of unique use-cases of blockchain technology in healthcare are being tested and this article highlights current active pilots in healthcare system that focus on solving these business problems:• Reducing the administration burdens in processing of patients transactions and providing physicians with unobstructed access to patients information• Transporting patients to medical appointments to help millions of patients who miss medical appointments due to lack of reliable transportation• Clinical data sharing to reduce hurdles that impede effective patient treatments and to avoid costly test duplication's• Introducing payments that are tied to patient’s satisfaction aimed to solve health care’s biggest challenges - accurate and fair patient reimbursement against the actual health outcome provided by health care providers and drug manufacturers.• Managing pre and post natal services aimed at boosting access to medical care especially among pregnant women and new born children, and reducing maternal and infant deaths in Tanzania• Providing access to accurate and complete medical history across healthcare institutions. Histories across healthcare institutions currently rely on centralized systems which lack efficient mechanisms to ensure that medication histories transferred from one institution to another are accurate, secure, and trustworthy.• Intra and inter health system medication transport aimed to enhance quality control of medicine, provide data for more targeted inventory and recall management and save lives• Transparency and interoperability between medical systems to improve information exchange, maintain accurate records and to promote transparency in healthcare• Improve clinical trials processes and record keeping which today have been found to be erroneous and incompleteRead the full articles https://www.blockhelp.pro/blog/blockchain-takes-roots-in-healthcare/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.