Blockchain newsfeeds are mostly noise a study finds

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain online news feed study showed that 84% of content is noise. Repeats, opinions, hype, crypto price predictions and other posts crowd the few items that announce something new.A sample of 3,500 blockchain news feed items was analyzed over a period of 3 weeks with the intent of identifying announcements of business solutions using the blockchain technology. Such information as new companies, new products, pilot installations and deployments of blockchain in healthcare, payments, fin-tech, supply chain and others was sought in order to assess what is real about blockchain.“We were looking for information that a business manager would want to learn and be kept informed about on regular basis” said Jerry Witkowicz founder of www.blockhelp.pro a news aggregation portal focused on blockchain applications in business.“With several hundred blockchain posts each day and less than 20% containing relevant content , keeping informed is hard work that a busy manager cannot sustain” he added. https://blockhelp.pro/newslink portal analyzes and filters out the noise and presents the news that is relevant to business. It also keeps the historical news posts so if you're busy and miss a few days you will be able to catchup easily without searching the Internet.



