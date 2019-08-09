Paracosma Receives Corporate Excellence Award 2019

Paracosma’s success is due to the expertise and capability of its teams.” — says Mr. Ehrhart.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paracosma Inc ’s Founder and CEO, Ken Ehrhart was among the winners of Corporate Vision Magazine’s “Corporate Excellence Awards 2019” for the category “Most Influential CEO of the Year 2019 – AR/VR.” The feature “ Paracosma: Designing Virtual Realities which are Better than Reality ” in CV Magazine’s August 2019 Edition celebrates the award with a profile of Paracosma and interview with Mr. Ehrhart.In the interview, Mr. Ehrhart gives “a detailed glimpse into the inner workings of the successful company.” The article highlights Paracosma areas of innovation and approach to client requirements and emphasizes that “Working behind the scenes to ensure the firm is able to deliver such an exceptional service, is the creative, passionate and dedicated team which forms the backbone of Paracosma. When discussing the internal culture at Paracosma, Ken is keen to highlight the significant role the team play in the overall success of the firm.”“As I said in the interview, ‘Paracosma’s success is due to the expertise and capability of its teams.’ So it is with great humility that I accept this Award in honor of the great employees who’s shoulders I stand upon,” says Mr. Ehrhart. “Without the dedication and passion of our engineers and artists, we would not be able to deliver the level of service and quality our clients demand.”Additionally, the article notes that “Paracosma is launching its consumer VR game, Unnamed VR . Unnamed VR is an open-ended sandbox game in which the only goal is to explore and have fun in VR.” Filled with diverse activities and games for players of all ages, Mr. Ehrhart confides the deeper dual purpose that “Every type of interaction created in Unnamed VR, can also serve as the basis for any type of interaction required for our enterprise clients’ training and simulation applications.”About Corporate VisionCorporate Vision magazine is a monthly publication, dedicated to providing readers with the latest news and fascinating features from across the global business landscape. Taking in everything from business strategy, expert opinion, analysis, corporate case studies, emerging trends, leadership, growth opportunities, and the challenges facing our country’s foremost business leaders, Corporate Vision is an invaluable resource for leaders and decision makers looking, not only to be informed, but to improve the way they manage their operations, staff, technology, business partnerships, and supply chains with a view to creating a more profitable and successful business.About ParacosmaParacosma Inc is Augmented and Virtual Reality design, consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism, enterprise and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.



