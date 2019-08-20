Ontraport’s OPLZA Conference Revamped to Focus on Users

The annual user conference will take place Oct 9-11, 2019, at the software company’s headquarters in Santa Barbara, California

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontraport , an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation software, is shifting the focus of its annual conference, Ontrapalooza (OPLZA). This year, to further support Ontraport users in getting the most out of their platform, OPLZA attendees will learn actionable strategies that they can employ within the software to improve their marketing results and streamline their business management.OPLZA will take place Oct.9-11, 2019, at Ontraport’s headquarters in Santa Barbara, California. The move to the company’s headquarters gives attendees the opportunity to connect with the Ontraport team and gain in-depth perspective on the software’s solutions. Daily keynote presentations with Founder and CEO Landon Ray will be held in the newly renovated Riviera Theater adjacent to the Ontraport campus.Each session of the conference will be focused on how to implement a different use case or marketing strategy using Ontraport’s software. With dozens of sessions to choose from, attendees can set their own schedule based on their business goals. They’ll also have the opportunity to work one-on-one with Ontraport’s software experts in the Learning Lab.Ali Alqhtani, Senior Consultant at Lee Digital and former OPLZA attendee says, “The value of the content shared [at OPLZA] and the networking opportunity is absolutely priceless.” Tickets are on sale for $297 at ontrapalooza.com Ontraport is a CRM and automation platform designed for any business that’sready to scale, providing all the tools needed for selling, marketing andmanaging a business online — in one app.

