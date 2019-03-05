Ontraport Launches New Branding

Ontraport, a CRM and marketing automation software, rebrands to reflect its modern evolution.

Our vision and voice is as empowering, inspiring and relatable as our software has always been.” — Ontraport VP of Creative Laura Casanova

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade in business, Ontraport , an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform for small and mid-sized businesses, has rebranded to better reflect how its software has evolved.The new look and feel falls right in step with the company’s rollout of several new features over the past few years, as well as its more intuitive and user-friendly interface.“With the launch of significant features in the past two years, including our visual automation campaign builder, visual CRM and the enhanced landing page builder, Ontraport is positioned at the top of the all-in-one martech space today,” said Ontraport Founder and CEO Landon Ray. “Our new branding now follows suit, reflecting both our technological advancement and modern simplicity.”Ontraport’s updated logo reflects a simple, modern aesthetic, characterized by a custom font — aptly named “Automate.” Along with the logo, Ontraport has created a new icon using the word “on,” and a new tagline, “Turn your business on.”The play on the word “on” not only reflects the first two letters of the company name, but also represents the way Ontraport powers and ignites business growth.The brand’s new colorways also reflect this feeling of action and motion. The vibrant blue elicits optimism and electricity, and its neon green highlight color is reminiscent of a neon “open for business” sign — the vintage version of turning a business on. The black complement is inspired by dark mode, trending throughout the tech industry.Finally, The way the company name is written has also evolved, from “ONTRAPORT” to “Ontraport.” Like the new logo, moving from all caps to regular case is easier on the eyes, friendlier and more aligned with Ontraport’s commitment to simplicity.While Ontraport has rolled out several new updates and features recently, the rebrand is purely aesthetic; the software itself and the way customers use it has not changed.“Ontraport has been a best-kept secret for a while now — like your favorite band before it went mainstream,” said Ontraport VP of Creative Laura Casanova. “Our software toolset has never been limited or limiting, and now our brand reflects this inclusivity and flexibility. Our vision and voice is as empowering, inspiring and relatable as our software has always been.”In addition to the rebrand, Ontraport launched it's first-ever free trial of the platform. Users are now able to try the software for 14 days to decide if the software is right for them.About OntraportOntraport is a CRM and automation platform designed for any business that’s ready to scale, giving users all the tools they need for selling, marketing and managing a business online — in one app. Ontraport’s mission since 2006 is to support entrepreneurs in delivering their value to the world by removing the burden of technology.Visit the blog post for more information.

Evolution of the Ontraport Logo.



