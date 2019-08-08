Dr. Fialkoff Periodontal and Implant Specialist Nominated to the New York State Dental Society Drug Dependency Committee

QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Bernard Fialkoff DDS was recognized for outstanding community service and nominated to the New York State Dental Society Drug Dependency Committee. Dr. Fialkoff who graduated as class Valdictorian of the SUNY at Stony Brook Dental School in 1980, has practiced in Bayside NY for 39 years. During this time, his office has specialized in delivering Dental Implant, Periodontal and Laser Surgical and Non- Surgical treatment care.Dr. Fialkoff has a strong sense of community and has sponsored a non-profit drug education program throughout the metropolitan New York area since 2006. He emphasizes, “New York State has a heroin epidemic, and is beset by an overall illicit drug problem including dangerous synthetic drugs. Drug deaths in our country have quadrupled to 72,000 Americans deaths in 2017. This is in comparison to more than 58,000 Americans who died in the entire ten years of the Vietnam war”.Dr. Fialkoff feels it is every health practitioner’s duty to safeguard our youth, since they are the future leaders of our country. He goes on to say, “It is important to help our families and community to overcome this tragic drug problem".Because of his long standing work involving drug education he was recognized and nominated by the New York State Dental Association to be a member of the Chemical Dependency Committee and to safeguard dentistry.Dr. Bernard Fialkoff’s practice welcomes new patients. The office dedicates itself to helping with periodontal, dental implant and cosmetic laser treatments that regain confidence and healthy smiles. For 39 years at 56-03 214th Street in Bayside, NY the practice has gained a reputation for honesty and providing excellent care in a calm and friendly environment. You can contact the office at (718) 229-3838 or bernardfialkoffdds@gmail.comFor further information, the office web site and blog, which shows drug event photos and other community activities of the office, is www.baysidedentist.com . Dr. Fialkoff also has a web page devoted to the drug education program at: http://baysidedentist.com/our-office/community-drug-education-program/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.