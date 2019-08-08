US Cryotherapy increases its Industry leadership position with major expansion through the first half of 2019.

Whole body walk-in nitrogen free chamber C1 Single Room Chamber by US Cryotherapy C4 Recovery 2-room walk-in chamber by US Cryotherapy

DAVIS, CA, USA, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (DAVIS, CA) – New US Cryotherapy retail centers, NFL teams, a large gym chain, and a new hotel in New York City are now offering accelerated recoveries in the safest, most effective, nitrogen-free systems in the industry manufactured and serviced in the USA.Following widespread coverage of a frostbite injury in a nitrogen-cooled cryotherapy system to NFL superstar Antonio Brown , US Cryotherapy, the founders of the North American cryotherapy industry, reported highlights of its national growth as the leaders in safety, customer outcomes, and nationwide access.In the first half of 2019, US Cryotherapy Direct Sales added two additional NFL teams utilizing its all-electric, nitrogen-free 2-room C4 Recovery system, capable of treating 40+ players in under an hour. In professional sports, the electric refrigeration systems have become the gold standard based on whole body outcomes, player safety, and capacity to treat with no use of consumable nitrogen. These systems have not been associated with any injuries to date with nearly 1.5M treatments administered since 2011.Additional clients added to the US Cryotherapy systems user list are a 40-gym chain in the Chicagoland Area, XSport Fitness, and the new Spa and Resort Hotel recently opened in NYC by Equinox. Over a 30-month period since launching the US manufactured and serviced systems through a partnership with Cryobuilt, US Cryotherapy has over 60 whole-body electric cold chambers providing treatments in the US market. “Through almost a decade of Company growth in the field of alternative health and wellness, US Cryotherapy’s products and its retail system have continually set the highest mark for customer safety, outcomes, and recovery experience”, stated Kevin Kramer, US Cryotherapy CEO, and co-founder. “We couldn’t be more satisfied that professional sports teams, industry-leading service providers (spas, gyms, wellness clinics, and medical professionals) have been educated enough at this point to know the clinical and safety value of our whole-body refrigerated, nitrogen-free technology and our brand,” added Kramer. “The outcomes we have seen in close to 1.5M treatments have been substantial and safe, with no major incidents. It is unfortunate the market continues to see these nitrogen related incidents with other products, which causes fear and consumer skepticism,” concluded Kramer.US Cryotherapy is also a retail wellness/alternative healthcare provider. The company has a retail treatment center system (Company-owned and Franchised centers) and they recently celebrated opening their 23rd nationwide location in East Sacramento, CA with locations 24 & 25 currently in buildout in Albuquerque, NM and on the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, TX.US Cryotherapy’s cold air treatments offer a unique, convenient, and energizing treatment which promotes faster recovery and better health. Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) offered by US Cryotherapy is exposure to subzero temperatures in a walk-in chamber using refrigerated cold air with NO use of hazardous liquid nitrogen or chemicals. The entire body is exposed (including chest, neck, and head during the short duration session which uniformly cools the entire body). The Cold Shock Therapy stimulates skin sensors, activating a Central Nervous System (CNS) response, which causes the release of endorphins, the body's natural pain inhibitors and mood elevators, accelerating recovery while elevating mood and energy. Elite athletes and the public have adopted Whole Body Cryotherapy treatments as a holistic new way to treat the body by stimulating self-repair while rejuvenating the body, mind, and skin. US Cryotherapy has safely treated nearly 1.5 million customers since founding the industry in early 2011. They started and lead the movement of the holistic wellness/alternative healthcare center, with safe whole body cryotherapy complemented by other elite modalities to accelerate recovery through the inclusion of localized cold air spot treatments, facial rejuvenation, compression, vibration, deep muscle pulsation, photobiomodulation and pulse electromagnetic therapies to its customers at the most affordable price points in the industry.About US Cryotherapy: US Cryotherapy™ is a cold air therapy & equipment company based in the Sacramento, CA area. They operate Company owned wellness and recovery centers in Roseville and Davis, CA, Scottsdale AZ, Fort Hood, TX and Redondo Beach CA (at EL1 - Dodgers Training Academy). US Cryotherapy introduced Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to the United States creating the market in 2011, was the first and remains the only retail system offering whole body, walk-in chambers with nitrogen-free cooling. There are documented advantages throughout hundreds of studies for review on the National Institutes of Health (NIH), PubMed in areas of: safety, outcomes, and convenience using whole body walk-in systems. The company offers a C1 single-room system which accommodates up to two people in the chamber per session and a C4 two-room system which accommodates 4 customers per treatment session. US Cryotherapy contract manufactures its proprietary equipment through a partnership with CryoBuilt in the US and directly sells equipment to various independent medical groups, sports teams, NCAA, and home use clients. US Cryotherapy is owned and operated by the Kramer family. US Cryotherapy's Corporate Offices are located at 1490 Drew Ave, Suite 110 Davis, CA 95618. # 866-279-2796 www.uscryotherapy.com

