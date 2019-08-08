Lazy Days of Summer Give Way to ‘Being Industrious’ at Clearwater Community Volunteers’ End of Summer Event

A child shows off his sand art at the CCV End of Summer Extravaganza. The community event featured a wide variety of activities for families to “Be Industrious” in as they applied what they learned from the Way to Happiness seminar on the same precept.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the Way to Happiness, the staff of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted 81 children and their parents for an End of Summer Extravaganza on Saturday, August 3rd.

“We wanted to encourage kids to use the rest of their summer vacation to the fullest, not just watching TV or texting their friends on their cell phones,” said event organizer Ivan Batalla, who also serves as the Deputy Director for the Way to Happiness Foundation of Florida.

To start them on that path, the families received a short seminar on the precept “Be Industrious” by watching the chapter from the book on film. Putting L. Ron Hubbard’s words from ‘Be Industrious’ “Moral is boosted to high heights by accomplishment” into application kids did team drills to jump into the action.

Then it was on to the CCV Center where they put this precept to work by taking part in arts and crafts, creating colored sand art or painting pet rocks. Next, Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Director Michael Soltero led parents and children alike in a rapid-fire series of outdoor competitions in the Osceola Courtyard. This included a hula-hoop contest and a sack race across the grass field.

“Teaching youth the importance of remaining productive in today’s society means a better future for all society.” said Soltero, “Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. They need love and help to make it.’ so it’s up to us as a community to enlighten them to the lessons that make a happy life.”

The CCV Center and Way to Happiness Center are sponsored by the Church of Scientology. Their next community event will be a Youth’s Health Awareness workshop on August 18th.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



