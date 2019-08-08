Youth Learns Truth About Drugs And Now Wants To Help Educate Others

13-year-old Nikka reading Truth About Marijuana information booklet at the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Center in downtown Clearwater.

I thought Marijuana was safe, but actually it’s not! It’s poison to your body and leads to harder, even more dangers, drugs.” — Nikka, FDFW Florida volunteer

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A teenager, who had received a copy of the Truth About Marijuana information booklet from a Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW), returned to the FDFW’s information center in Clearwater and announced she had read the entire booklet. She said that she realized how she had had no idea of all the effects of marijuana and felt the booklet was extremely informative. 13-year-old Nikka now wants to volunteer for FDFW and help get the information out to her peers and with the permission of her parents signed up as a volunteer.

The teen has since brought other teenagers to the FDFW information center where they also read the Truth About Drugs and Truth About Marijuana booklets. Nikka also signed the Drug-Free Pledge and encouraged others to do the same.

“The Truth About Marijuana booklet is really cool because it gives so much information I didn’t know,” said Nikka “I thought Marijuana was safe, but actually it’s not! It’s poison to your body and leads to harder, even more dangers, drugs.”

Per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, people are most likely to begin abusing drugs —including tobacco, alcohol, and illegal and prescription drugs—during adolescence and young adulthood. By the time they are seniors, almost 70 percent of high school students will have tried alcohol, half will have taken an illegal drug, nearly 40 percent will have smoked a cigarette, and more than 20 percent will have used a prescription drug for a nonmedical purpose. [1]

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials including the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs of concern, such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin.

Anyone who would like more information or receive free copies of the various informational booklets or the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or by contacting the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email, info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Seminars are also held every Wednesday at 7:00pm at the FDFW information center. The events are always free, and refreshments are served.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.

