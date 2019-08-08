Foundation for a Drug-Free World Warns Against Marketing Marijuana to Children and high THC contents

Teen reading Truth About Marijuana information booklet at the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Center in downtown Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Marijuana advocates are not considering the dangers of high THC marijuana content, especially in edibles, such as candy and cookies,” said Lynn Posyton a Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteer who has done several talks on the issue of marijuana and its drug THC. “These edibles make it appealing to children and this is a serious matter. Children have been hospitalized and babies have died from THC edibles,” she added.

In March 2019, emergency room records from UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital showed a three-fold increase in marijuana cases since the state first allowed recreational marijuana in January 2014. ER visits for marijuana-caused symptoms include repeated vomiting, racing heart and psychotic episodes. [1]

Andrew Monte of UC Health said, “… with marijuana’s increased availability and higher THC concentrations, we may be seeing more adverse drug reactions.”

“THC is the drug in marijuana that gets people high which is the reason people smoke it,” Ms. Posyton said.

Another recent study found that people who smoked strong marijuana on a daily basis were three times more likely to be diagnosed with psychosis compared with people who never used the drug. Intoxication and heart problems were other common complaints in the Colorado hospital study.[2]

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World urges officials to get the facts about THC, put people before profits and not rush to legalize recreational marijuana with potentially mind-altering effects especially in light of the increase in mass shootings by mentally unstable characters.

Some of the effects of marijuana including rapid heartbeat, disorientation, lack of physical coordination, are often followed by depression or sleepiness and some users suffer panic attacks or anxiety.

“There is a lot of false information and myths out there about marijuana from movies, social media, drug dealers and the ‘Legalize Marijuana’ groups,” said Ms. Posyton. “It is important to get the facts about the harmful effects of this drug.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free education materials to anyone. Their materials include 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD: “Real People Real Stories.” To get more information, copies of the booklets or the documentary DVD, visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755, contact the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Florida chapter also offers free seminars every Wednesday at 7:00pm in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

