Technology Solutions New Service Alert! SEO Marketing as a Service

Our new monthly subscription as a service includes the following and starts as low as $500.00/month. With our services clients grow 20-300% annually.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you ever asked yourself why does my business need a website, or what good is my website doing? I only built one on the web because someone told me I had to because it is just what you do? Well, we can answer these questions for you.In today’s technology-driven world, everything is moving at lightning speed, and your customers want to easily find your organization on their computers and their mobile devices.However, if you are not set up and are marketing your business properly, you could be missing out on hundreds of thousands even millions of dollars in lost business to your competitors, all because your company had no digital footprint. If you are not competing in the digital landscape for location, location, location. Potential clients will find your competitors - faster, cheaper, and easier. A good SEO service fixes this. Our teams specialize in these services, no longer do you need a 5+ person in house marketing team.We are so excited to let you know we are now offering SEO/Website optimization with an affordable monthly subscription as a service designed specifically for your business with our in house team of five certified SEO professionals ready to help your business grow.We work side by side from all aspects of your IT needs to ensure everything is running smoothly and you can grow your business without any technical issues.Our new monthly subscription as a service includes the following and starts as low as $500.00/month. We have proven results of helping our customers grow business from 20-300% year over year. We can design a package for you that fits your budget and can be adjusted over time to grow with you.**Competitive Intelligence Report****Web Development (Custom or WordPress)****Mobile, Responsive (Chrome, Mobile, Firefox optimized) ****Google Verified, Tag Manager, Google Analytics/Google Webmaster Tools****Content Curation (Homepage, Cornerstones, Drip, Skyscrapers) ****Optimize all images (size <100kb, title, alt text, file name) ****Meta Title, Meta Descriptions on applicable pages****Event Tracking (Tags/Triggers, variables)****Google Analytics Goals/Filters/Segments****Google Webmaster Tools - Set proper property Fix connection to Google Webmaster Tools****Properly Optimized H1s, H2s, content, images, & schema per page and sitewide. ****Fix/ remove external protocol references were linking out to Http (55) ****Robots.txt, XML sitemap, HTML sitemap, Privacy Policy, GDPR****Audit: Desktop Google Lighthouse (accessibility, best practices, SEO) ****Audit: Screaming Frog (Images, protocols, response code errors, Page Titles, Meta Descriptions, H1s, H2s, Crawl Depth above 3-4****Integration with Constant Contact/ MailChimp (12 months) ****Directories, ie, GMB, Bing Places, Yelp, Yellow Book, Aggregators, primaries, secondaries, tertiaries etc... ****Monthly Backlinking and Authority****Reputation Monitoring and Oversight****Skyscraper articles ****Quarterly Press Releases****Quarterly Reports to show your progress****PPC (Pay Per Click) Management with your set budget for ad spends****Social Media Marketing Management, Facebook, Twitter, etc. with your set budget for ad spend ****AB Testing **If you would like to have help growing your business, please contact us. We would love to put together a proposal for you to review and get started immediately.Looking for an IT audit Need help with SEO/Web Development in Canada Don't have a client what any of these things are? Start here with this SEO guide



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.