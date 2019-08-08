Scientology Volunteer Ministers Will Honor Fallen Heroes and First Responders for Patriot Day

The motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a program launched 30 years ago following an appeal by L. Ron Hubbard, expresses the hopeful "Something can be done about it" regardless of the circumstances.

If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) of Florida will be holding an event on September 7th at the historic Fort Harrison auditorium, downtown Clearwater, to commemorate Patriot Day and honor those whose lives were lost in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in 2001. Awards will be given to those who bravely sacrificed to help others on that catastrophic day. A key message will be to encourage all who attend to do whatever they can to serve others.

Patriot Day:

On September 11, 2001, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. They also hijacked a plane to attempt an attack on the White House but brave passengers counterattacked the terrorists and the plane crashed in Pennsylvania saving the White House and hundreds of other lives. Patriot Day, officially known as National Day of Service and Remembrance, is observed every year in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11th 2001.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”



