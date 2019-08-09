The Squires Group, Inc. Ranks #11 on BBJ’s Top 50 Women-Owned Businesses List

Nancy Squires, CEO

Making it the Sixth Time Since 2011 to Make the List

Over the decades, technology, business processes, and team players change, but we simply change with them and continue our focus on delivering value to both our clients and consultants.” — Nancy Squires, CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced it has been named to the Baltimore Business Journal’s (BBJ) 50 Largest Women-Owned Businesses List. BBJ publishes this list on an annual basis, and the ranking is based on the number of employees in the Baltimore area. TSGi was ranked #11 on the list published August 1, 2019. TSGi was previously selected in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, making this the sixth time TSGi has been named to the BBJ’s 50 Largest Women-Owned Businesses List.

“Our team has earned the kudos for this designation. I started The Squires Group 24 years ago, and through the upticks and the downturns, our team has never wavered on our core values of professionalism, integrity, and trust,” says Nancy Squires, CEO of TSGi. “Over the decades, technology, business processes, and team players change, but we simply change with them and continue our focus on delivering value to both our clients and consultants. My partner, Eric Galasso, and I believe in helping our clients build great teams. We also understand the importance of developing long-term relationships with our consultants and clients. It’s because of these relationships, coupled with our system of delivering excellence, that we will celebrate our 25th Anniversary in July of 2020,” adds Nancy.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great(SM), please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.