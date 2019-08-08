A Busy August at ZB.com

Proof of Knoweldge: this NFT trophy (one of a kind on Ethereum) was awarded to the Bangkok quiz night champ Qixi Valentine's Promotion ZB’s global tour continues August 16th with a special event in Shenzhen Snapshot from August 8, 2019 looking at the top ten trading digital assets as defined by CoinMarketCap’s adjusted volumes

First week of August sees a flurry of new activities with much to come as we head into the second half of summer.

SINGAPORE, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Week at ZB.com

Thailand ZB Crypto Community Kickoff

ZB.com kicked off the month with two events taking place simultaneously on opposite sides of the globe. The first was in Bangkok, Thailand where ZB joined partners such as Dash Thailand, Mintable.app, Beecast, and Asia Blockchain Review for an exclusive meetup. The night was focused on innovation with two project spotlights and exclusive NFTs (ERC-721) minted as gifts for each attendee.

ZB Business Development Director, Jesse, commented “Night’s like these are so important. Tonight we learned a lot about Dash’s latest features, what Mintable offers creators, and Populi is building for EOS follow-trading. ”

Sao Paulo, Brazil - ZB Talk

As the world turned, August 1st also saw ZB.com hosting an educational, social event in Sao Paulo, Brazil to followup on the previous evening’s Alphaville ZB Talk event. The afternoon’s attendance included friends from CoinBene, Waltonchain, and Warp Exchange among others. Discussion looked at industry standards for exchanges and was highlighted by a focus on best practices.

Qixi Festival Promotion

Also known as “Chinese Valentine’s Day”, this is a major holiday for mainland Chinese taking place on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. This year, that means celebrations took place on August 7th. That’s also the starting point for ZB.com’s “Share Your Love Story” promotion on Twitter. All are welcome to participate by simply replying to or retweeting ZB’s tweet with a synopsis of your own love story. That could be a story of your high school sweetheart, your significant other, or your most hodl’d cryptocurrency!



August Week 1 - Top Trading Assets

Snapshot from August 8, 2019 looking at the top ten trading digital assets as defined by CoinMarketCap’s adjusted volumes.

ZB.com’s own ZB token continues to enjoy extremely high trading volume, accounting for over 50 million USD worth in the past 24 hour period. Perhaps unsurprisingly, blue chip assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, and XRP round out the top five while traders of NEM, Paxos Standard Token, Litecoin, and EOS also are also enjoying significant trading activity.

Upcoming in August

ZB’s global tour continues August 16th with a special event in Shenzhen, China titled “Open Finance Means Win-Win”. Shenzhen is a critical hub with one of the world’s highest concentrations for blockchain development. ZB Team is partnering with local dev houses and crypto services to bring together the most important voices in southern China. C-level participants from the most influential organizations like data analytic leader FeiXiaoHao, media giant BTC123, Hicoin, NWT project, and more will be giving keynotes and/or joining our expert panels where ZB intends to shed light on the much talked about DeFi movement.

About ZB Group

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world's largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s Bithi.

Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open-source their reports and analysis for the public.

Learn more about ZB Exchange by visiting www.zb.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.