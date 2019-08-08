European Leadership University Joins Forces with Data Science Foundation

European Leadership University has become the latest member of the Data Science Foundation, partnering to create and empower an active data science community.

We share the foundation’s vision to create an active, globally connected data science community, and are excited to collaborate with its other partners to help the world make better use of data.” — Alper Utku, ELU President

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Leadership University has become the latest member of the Data Science Foundation . The new partnership brings European Leadership University and the Data Science Foundation together in their mission to create and empower an active data science community.The university joins twenty other educational partners, including institutions like University College London, University of Manchester, and Lancaster University. The Data Science Foundation’s online portal provides students and faculty alike a virtual space to interact and collaborate with a wider community of data science professionals through features like its active discussion forum, online courses, dissemination of articles and research, and a job board with the latest opportunities in the Data Science field.Announcing the partnership, the university president, Alper Utku, says: “Joining the prestigious network of the Data Science Foundation will be a great asset to our students as well as staff members. We share the foundation’s vision to create an active, globally connected data science community, and are excited to collaborate with the foundation’s individual, educational and corporate partners to help the world make better use of data.” European Leadership University aims to become a top contributor through active participation in online discussions and the publication of whitepapers and case studies.The Data Science Foundation is a professional body representing the interests of people working within the data science and advanced analytics sector. In addition to corporate and government partners, it works with twenty educational partners as well as leading academics in the field of data and analytics. Speaking to the importance of education, the foundation says “the abilities of universities to draw in talented students and to develop the skills they need to operate in the highly technical and challenging business environments of tomorrow is fundamental to the industry's success. … If big data and the data science industry is to thrive, it will do so as the result of the dedication of the educational establishment.”European Leadership University is a new generation competency-based learning institution that offers a unique, adaptable, flexible, and employer-driven education system to address the skills gap tech businesses are facing currently. The university helps students develop advanced software skills, knowledge needed in the workplace, and leadership mastery. Students can learn anywhere, anytime, and at their own pace. European Leadership University is fully accredited by YÖDAK – Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation and Coordination Council, Nicosia and is preparing for national accreditation by Accreditation Organisation of the Netherlands (NVAO). All partnerships European Leadership University has such as CompTIA, Pluralsight and Canvas empower educators of European Leadership University and it's students with digital resources and tools that make teaching and learning easier, faster, and more fun.The European Leadership University offers a Master of Data Science programme that equips students with highly-demanded data science skills. The programme, which is designed around skills development rather than on traditional teaching, helps students develop a portfolio of professional skills and competencies relevant to today’s data science industry. After completion of the degree, European Leadership University matches the students with ideal employers looking for qualified and skilled data scientists in Amsterdam. European Leadership University’s first concern is to make sure learners are prepared for the job market once the degree is over.



