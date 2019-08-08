Nutritional Feed Additives Market 2019 Opportunities And Strategies Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offeres Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutritional feed additives market consists of sales of nutritional feed additives, which are used to improve animal’s nutrition. Nutrition feed additives are an important portion of nutrition that enhance yield and quality of food. Nutrition feed additives improve the overall gut health, digestion process and appetite. This market includes companies that produce nutrional feed additives such as enzymes, antioxidants, acidifiers, probiotics, prebiotics and others.

The global nutritional feed additives market was valued at about $8.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.62 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022.

The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the nutrition feed additives market. Due to high meat consumption, the concern for high quality meat is also increasing. Thus, in order to deliver high quality meat, add-on nutrition feed additives are fed to the animals so that they have good digestion to build on more muscle and weight. This increases the yield and productivity and hence, the demand for nutritional feed additives. For instance, Beef consumption in the US has held a steady rise since 1970 to 2018. Currently, meat and poultry consumption in the US is more than 100 Billion pound every year.

The stringent regulations act as one of the major restraining factors for the nutrition feed additives market. There are many mandatory documents, required to be approved before approving the nutritional feed, which delays the approval process. Therefore, the product launch and expansion of companies in new regional market will be delayed. For instance, China's AQSIQ (Administration for Quality Supervision and Inspection and Quarantine) issued 2 reports for the nutrition feed additive companies to get their product registered and approved by the concerned Chinese authority before selling it in the China market. The report also made it compulsory for all the exporters to have license so as to sell their nutrition feed additive products in the Chinese market which delays the nutritional feed additives from reaching the stores.

Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market. When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have less side effects and also improves yield. Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives. For instance, Agpulse Organics has come up with its herbal animal feed additive 'Govahnika-Biosheera' which is fed to cattle to increase milk productivity while maintaining the health of cattle and quality of milk.

Major players in the nutritional feed additives market include BASF SE, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V.

