IT Management Corporation Ranks 114 on the 2019 CRN Fast Growth 150 List Nationwide

The list recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants in the US which had experienced substantial growth.

My team & I are beyond excited to be recognized in this prestigious list alongside leaders in the industry. A million thanks to our team for their passion, dedication, and hard work.” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corporation, Your Ultimate IT Solution Provider, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named IT Management Corp to its 2019 Fast Growth 150 list. The list recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants in North America. Channel providers making a list have experienced substantial growth between 2017 and 2018. The companies recognized this year have generated a combined total revenue of more than $55 Billion over the past two years.

“For the past decade, we have prided ourselves with offering state-of-the-art technologies and customized solutions built for businesses and their specific goals and requirements, in addition to the expected and traditional solutions every business demands,” said Arman Eghbali, President. “IT Management Corporation and 101VOICE innovation, service delivery, and world-class customer support offers customers the best ROI for short and long term and the right tools and flexibility to optimize technology to be meaningful and valuable for each every business.”

Eghbali added, “at IT Management Corp, we focus on the things that are most important to customers in today’s fast-paced, technology environment. Our products and services include IT Professional Services, Network & Systems Automation, GalaxyWiFi as a Managed LTE and WiFi, 101VOICE, our comprehensive UCaaS solution for business which includes Text Broadcasting and Collaboration as a Service with 101HUB, and the best service and support in the industry. We’re excited and proud to be the recipient of such an outstanding award. It’s gratifying to see that all the energy and effort we’ve invested in creating a remarkable family of services has been recognized by such an industry-leading publication such as CRN.”

Growth and profitability in the channel are noteworthy achievements as today’s channel providers compete in a highly disruptive and fast-paced industry. Ripples of constant change profoundly impact the channel ecosystem — requiring providers to continuously align with changing requirements. The 2019 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these remarkable accomplishments.

“There’s a great deal of growth and opportunity in the channel, and these companies are proof-positive that hard work and a commitment to service can pay off — even in a constantly evolving and highly competitive market like we have today,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. “These companies exemplify the best of the best; channel providers whose market strategies should serve as an inspiration to us all. We’re thrilled to honor these hard-working and well-deserving companies and wish them continued success.”

About IT Management Corporation

IT Management Corporation is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list of fastest-growing companies in the US. 101VOICE is a product and service of IT Management Corporation. IT Management Corp dba 101VOICE is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the US. Service quality, competitive pricing, service reliability, and exceptional, top-notch customer service are the cornerstones of the value 101VOICE delivers to each and every 101VOICE customer. IT Management Corp offers a full range of services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. Skilled technology consultants can help guide and assist customers in determining which services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



