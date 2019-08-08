Periodontal Dental Implant Surgeon Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Hosts First International Clergy Drug Education Conference
Clergy presented their views on the effects of drugs on their respective congregations. They agreed that drug education is key and pledged to work towards that end. Dr. Fialkoff emphasized how drug use like a virus infects each sector of society and family, destroying the very fabric of society itself. He complimented the clergy leaders for taking responsibility on this vital topic in today’s world.
Dr. Fialkoff stated how important each individual is to society and that life is a group effort. He further emphasized the role everyone has in this deadly disease. He states, “The success of any program begins with the individual. Any worthwhile activity begins with individuals and then spreads to family, local groups, the city, the state and then nationally. Many family members, professionals and community leaders are speaking out on the negative consequences of drugs. Dr. Fialkoff stated that his program educates and helps empower our youth with the truth about drugs. It aids our children to stay off of street drugs and reach their dreams. As community members, we can feel proud of helping our community and improving our family’s lives. What better way is there to do this, than help to help the very children who are our future and who will in short order, be in charge of our country.”
Dr. Bernard Fialkoff’s practice welcomes new patients. The office dedicates itself to helping with periodontal, dental implant and cosmetic laser treatments that regain confidence and healthy smiles. For 39 years at 56-03 214th Street in Bayside, NY the practice has gained a reputation for honesty and providing excellent care in a calm and friendly environment. You can contact the office at (718) 229-3838 or bernardfialkoffdds@gmail.com
For further information, the office web site and blog, which shows drug event photos and other community activities of the office, is www.baysidedentist.com. Dr. Fialkoff also has a web page devoted to the drug education program at: http://baysidedentist.com/our-office/community-drug-education-program/.
