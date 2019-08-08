Periodontal Dental Implant Surgeon Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Hosts First International Clergy Drug Education Conference

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Bernard Fialkoff , a New York City Dental Implant, Periodontal and Laser surgeon of 39 years and President of a non-profit anti-drug education program, organized and directed a community centered anti-drug education 2 day conference for clergy of all different faiths July 19, 2019. Local and international priests, rabbis and ministers gathered in unison to plan on how to deal with the ever increasing drug epidemic. New York State is in the grips of a Heroin epidemic. Illicit and synthetic drugs (such as K2) are devastating our communities, causing increased crime, economic hardship, untold hospital visits, addiction and death. In our country the death rate quadrupled to ~ 72000 American dead from drug use in 2017. This is in comparison to ~ 58000 American deaths in the entire 10 year Vietnam War.Clergy presented their views on the effects of drugs on their respective congregations. They agreed that drug education is key and pledged to work towards that end. Dr. Fialkoff emphasized how drug use like a virus infects each sector of society and family, destroying the very fabric of society itself. He complimented the clergy leaders for taking responsibility on this vital topic in today’s world.Dr. Fialkoff stated how important each individual is to society and that life is a group effort. He further emphasized the role everyone has in this deadly disease. He states, “The success of any program begins with the individual. Any worthwhile activity begins with individuals and then spreads to family, local groups, the city, the state and then nationally. Many family members, professionals and community leaders are speaking out on the negative consequences of drugs. Dr. Fialkoff stated that his program educates and helps empower our youth with the truth about drugs. It aids our children to stay off of street drugs and reach their dreams. As community members, we can feel proud of helping our community and improving our family’s lives. What better way is there to do this, than help to help the very children who are our future and who will in short order, be in charge of our country.”Dr. Bernard Fialkoff’s practice welcomes new patients. The office dedicates itself to helping with periodontal, dental implant and cosmetic laser treatments that regain confidence and healthy smiles. For 39 years at 56-03 214th Street in Bayside, NY the practice has gained a reputation for honesty and providing excellent care in a calm and friendly environment. You can contact the office at (718) 229-3838 or bernardfialkoffdds@gmail.comFor further information, the office web site and blog, which shows drug event photos and other community activities of the office, is www.baysidedentist.com . Dr. Fialkoff also has a web page devoted to the drug education program at: http://baysidedentist.com/our-office/community-drug-education-program/



