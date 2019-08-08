State of Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals to Host Annual Symposium

The Event for Behavioral Healthcare Professionals and Students Will Take Place on Friday, September 14 with a "Vulnerable Populations" Theme.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals (SNAAP) will be hosting its annual symposium for behavioral healthcare professionals and students to attend on Friday, September 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme will center around “Vulnerable Populations.”

The symposium will include 6 Continuing Education Courses (CEU), networking opportunities, information on upcoming relevant legislation, and a broader discussion on treatment, and access to treatment for vulnerable populations.

"Despite strong efforts from thousands of individuals all over the country, the addiction epidemic continues to grow,” says David Marlon, LADC, President of SNAAP. “This is an event where all the Nevada treatment providers get together and learn. We exchange ideas and plans that are critically important for us to successfully overcome this disease as a community. If you are in the mental health or behavioral health field in Nevada, you’ll want to be at this event."

SNAAP Annual Symposium

September 13, 2019

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

3247 Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

SNAAP has been bringing together Nevada addiction professionals for over 94 years, offering extended education, unique networking opportunities, and access to national opportunities and learning events through the National Association for Addiction Professionals (NAADAC).

To learn more information about the event, contact David Marlon, President at 702-234-1356, snaapnv@gmail.com or visit http://www.snaap.net/.

SNAAP Mission

State of Nevada Association for Addiction Professionals (SNAAP) is dedicated to the development of addiction focus professionals by unifying and empowering them to achieve professional excellence through education ethics in diversity and standards of practices through professional development and research. SNAAP is an affiliate of NAADAC. By joining SNAAP you are also member of NAADAC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.