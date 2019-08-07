Health Performance Specialists Announces Roundtable Meeting for Venous and Vascular Physicians

Health Performance Specialists (HPS) announced today its next network physician roundtable to be held September 7-8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Performance Specialists (HPS) announced today its next network physician roundtable to be held September 7-8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The roundtable will include HPS network physicians and healthcare thought leaders who are focused on operating successful venous and lymphatic medicine practices. The HPS roundtable provides its network physicians with a forum to discuss practical business matters associated with operating a vein and vascular clinic including data analytics, benchmarking, purchasing, patient experience, marketing, and human resources.

The HPS physician network is the largest and only independent vein care physician network in the USA.

HPS has enjoyed rapid growth over the last 6 months. It has added multiple physicians from Ohio, Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. The roundtable will be held at the corporate headquarters of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society (AVLS). The Chicago location was selected based on its increasing number of network physicians in the Midwest United States.

HPS was founded by Chris Pittman, MD, FAVLS, FACR, the Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. Dr. Pittman noticed that with the push towards healthcare consolidation, the superior care independent physicians provide patients was becoming overlooked. His vision was to create a network that helps high performing independent physicians to compete, succeed, and thrive.

“Despite evidence that independent physicians often provide better care and better patient satisfaction, it is increasingly difficult to remain an independent physician simply because of business complexity,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., CEO of Health Performance Specialists. “Our roundtables are primarily focused on the business side of running a medical practice. We provide a forum for our network physicians to discuss best practices and help each other grow in today’s challenging healthcare environment.

About Health Performance Specialists

Health Performance Specialists, LLC, is a physician-led Management Services Organization network of independent physicians that helps physicians to compete, succeed, and thrive. A 22-year cancer survivor with over 25 years in medical practice and practice management our Managing Director, Chris Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR, understands what medical practices need to be successful in a constantly changing healthcare marketplace. He is a nationally recognized expert in health care policy, medical economics, and health information technology including EMR, medical informatics, and telemedicine. HPS executive team members are nationally recognized experts in digital media, design thinking, operations, and financial intelligence. Our team provides industry leading services to aligned network physicians to positively benefit each other and our patients.



