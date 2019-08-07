HMS Extends Support Of Project Server On Premise For Project Server 2019

HMS Software, publishers of TimeControl have announced that TimeControl includes support of Microsoft Project Server 2019 on premise

Within TimeControl we now include the possibility of linking to multiple different Microsoft Project technologies simultaneously.” — Stephen Eyton-Jones

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, the publisher of TimeControl, one of the world's most popular timesheet systems has announced that its current release of TimeControl 8 includes integration for not only Microsoft Project Online but also on-premise installations of Microsoft Project Server 2019.

HMS has maintained a link between TimeControl, its popular timesheet system and Microsoft Project since 1995 and with Project Server since its first launch in 2002. The support of Project Server 2019 and Project Online highlights HMS Software’s commitment to serve both in-the-cloud and on-premise clients.

“We know that not all clients are able or willing to move their systems into the cloud,” says Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “Our own TimeControl includes both on premise and SaaS editions so ensuring that we upgrade our link to Microsoft Project Server to support Project Sever 2019 was an obvious choice.”

All versions of TimeControl now include the integration functionality for Project Server 2019 including TimeControl for on-premise installations, TimeControl Industrial and TimeControl Online, HMS Software’s in-the-cloud Timesheet as a Service.

“The integration between TimeControl and Project Server 2016 was quite different as Microsoft upgraded the technology used to link to Project Server in its 2019 version but our existing work with Project Online meant that we were already familiar with that technology,” explains Stephen Eyton-Jones, Director of Technical Services at HMS. “This means that within TimeControl we now include the possibility of linking to multiple different Microsoft Project technologies simultaneously.”

The automated integration between the products allows tasks, resource information and assignments to move from Microsoft Project to TimeControl and then timesheets can be pre-populated with assignment and task information. The completed and approved timesheets can be automatically sent back to Microsoft Project with actual hours, costs and assignment progress.

This link adds to a long list of integrations already included with every version of TimeControl including Microsoft Project desktop, Project Online, SharePoint, BrightWork, Oracle-Primavera Professional, Primavera EPPM, ARES PRISM, Open Plan, Cobra, Hard Dollar and VersionOne. TimeControl can support integration with multiple project management tools or even multiple versions of the same project management tool simultaneously.

TimeControl’s multi-function flexibility allows it to support many business requirements at once. Aside from updating tasks in the project management system, TimeControl’s financial-quality controls make it ideal for payroll, HR, billing, job-costing, research tax credits, DCAA compliance and more.

To find out more about the link to Project Server, visit TimeControl.com/use-cases/ms-project-server or contact an HMS specialist to discuss your timesheet needs at TimeControl.com/contact or info@hms.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.