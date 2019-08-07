Sureline Systems CTO Deepankar Das To Chair NVME Panel Discussions At Flash Memory Summit

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems , Inc. today announced that Deepankar Das, CTO, will chair and lead three panel discussions at the Flash Memory Summit, August 6-8, 2019 being held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley California. The sessions are focused on NVME (Non-Volatile Memory Express) and will address PCle/NVMe StorageTechnolgies, Updates and today’s challenging issues.Deepankar Das is the CTO at Sureline Systems, driving the leading edge in application mobility to allow data & applications to move seamlessly between physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure. He was head of engineering for the EMC Data Domain file systems Division where he worked on the next generation Data Protection in the Cloud and PBBA products. He was VP of Software and Chief Software Architect at Avalanche Technology, where he architected and built a state-of-the art all flash storage array. As VP of Software at Violin Memory, he worked on the high-performance Flash software stack. He has also worked on distributed filesystems and OS at Panasas and Sun Microsystems. Deepankar holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Andhra University, India.About Flash Memory SummitFlash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in highperformance computing, automotive, mobile, and embedded systems.About Sureline SystemsSureline Systems enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedgeenterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



