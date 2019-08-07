Recruiting for Good to Donate 10% of Proceeds Generated with Moog to Fund STEM Camp

Join Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Summer Camp We Represent Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will donate 10% of proceeds generated from recruiting placements with Moog Inc. to fund STEM camp scholarships for girls.

We are grateful to help Moog find the best technical talent; and generate proceeds to change kids lives for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund local causes. The staffing agency will donate 10% of proceeds earned from technical recruiting placements made with Moog Inc. to fund STEM Camp Scholarships; for girls in L.A..According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are grateful to help Moog find the best technical talent; and generate proceeds to change kids lives for good."2020 Summer Camp Scholarships1. Will be available for girls who perform above average in school.2. Have a strong desire and passion to pursue a tech career.2. Families benefit from STEM Camp Scholarships live in L.A.Carlos Cymerman, adds "The average cost of STEM camp in L.A. is $500/week. How do we prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs? By investing in kids' fun tech education. We are doing our part by helping fund STEM Camp.'AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.