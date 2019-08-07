Recruiting for Good to Donate 10% of Proceeds Generated with Moog to Fund STEM Camp
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will donate 10% of proceeds generated from recruiting placements with Moog Inc. to fund STEM camp scholarships for girls.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are grateful to help Moog find the best technical talent; and generate proceeds to change kids lives for good."
2020 Summer Camp Scholarships
1. Will be available for girls who perform above average in school.
2. Have a strong desire and passion to pursue a tech career.
2. Families benefit from STEM Camp Scholarships live in L.A.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "The average cost of STEM camp in L.A. is $500/week. How do we prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs? By investing in kids' fun tech education. We are doing our part by helping fund STEM Camp.'
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
