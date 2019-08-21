Dentist in Easton Offering Dental Implants, Dentures, and More

Dental implants in Easton cost only $2,000

Missing tooth solutions in Easton are helping thousands of patients smile brighter.

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New patients are being accepted at Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton. ADS in Easton offers affordable dental implants, dentures, and other missing tooth solutions.

A single dental implant costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and the crown. Dental implants in Easton are so popular because of their natural look and durability.

“It is amazing to see the transformation our patients undergo in terms of appearance and confidence!” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Easton.

Dentures are also available. Patients have a choice between fixed and removable dentures. Full dentures cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost $750 per arch. Another popular option is implant-retained dentures. They are available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower denture.

Patients are encouraged to schedule a consultation with the dentists at ADS to learn about the options available to them and put together a unique treatment plan. To learn more about dental implants and dentures in Easton, and to schedule a consultation, visit https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.