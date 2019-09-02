WhoisXML API Releases Website Categorization API and Website Contacts and Categorization Database

WhoisXML API

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhoisXML API announced the release of two tools— Website Categorization API and/or Website Contacts and Categorization Database —that would allow users without enough time for manual analysis to find out what a website does and is all about. Both product offerings harness the power of machine learning (ML) to automatically analyze the content of more than 152 million websites and classify them into 25 built-in categories. Users no longer need to sift through millions of web pages one by one, which can be prone to human error.The ML-based Website Categorization API engine retrieves the content and meta tags of more than 4 million websites on a daily basis to extract text from and assign categories to these using natural language processing. Users can combine the product with other Domain Research Suite offerings to get detailed WHOIS records or registration details for domains in any or all of the 25 built-in categories. The list of categories is constantly expanded as well. And should users be looking for currently unsupported categories, they can send WhoisXML API a feature request.Website Contacts and Categorization Database, on the other hand, lets users configure their own data sets, depending on their business requirements. Pulling the right information from the huge database does not require a lot of time and effort. The amount of money users need to shell out will also depend on how much information they need.The information obtained from both products are well-parsed and structured in a consistent manner that assures users of consistent data for filtering, analysis, and making comparisons. Companies that use a specific format for their databases can opt for the raw data that can be easily configured to fit their system requirements.Website Categorization API and Website Contacts and Categorization Database offer several benefits that include but are not limited to the following:- Malware detection: The tools help users find out more about the sources of threats such as spam, phishing, fraud, and different kinds of malware. They can be used to block threats from the source so these will not be able to put their digital assets as well as their employees’, customers’, partners’, and other stakeholders’ welfares at risk.- Content filtering: With the products, users can easily block access coming from malicious sites to their systems, devices, or network. They can create a list of approved domains or a white list and of authorized domains or a blacklist of unwanted entities to enhance their business’s security posture.- Contextual targeting: The tools also let users examine a web page’s content to relate it to specific brands, topics, or keywords, thus acting as a rich data source if they want to reach their loyal customers or target the right and specific audiences. With these, providing a customized experience for every site visitor has been made possible.- E-commerce: With the products’ help, users can easily identify profitable opportunities by generating and qualifying leads based on their top-performing customer profiles. Companies can make customers’ and clients’ experiences as rich and fitting as they can be with dynamic content that is customized to fit visitors’ requirements.- Brand protection and marketing: The tools are also beneficial when it comes to preventing potential brand damage, as they help users monitor domains that have been classified as harmful. As such, companies can ensure that their media placements are always aligned with their intended brand image.- Data integration: Companies that already have existing solutions and systems can enhance these with high-value data. Every API response returned by Website Categorization API comes in JSON format, which can be easily read by and integrated into already-existing software and hardware. Website Contacts and Categorization Database results, on the other hand, can come in the form of MySQL files, MySQL dumps, or CSV files—also easily readable via existing software and hardware.Companies that wish to improve their marketing strategies can identify opportunities, classify leads, gather business intelligence, build marketing applications, get to know their customers better, and more with the products. Website owners who wish to mitigate brand or reputation damage and perform background checks on potential suppliers, partners, and visitors to minimize risks and prevent fraud can do so too. Businesses that need to analyze subscriber metrics can benefit from using the tools as well.Website Categorization API and Website Contacts and Categorization Database are products of WhoisXML API, a market leader in domain research and monitoring. These tools allow companies to meet their website categorization requirements without wasting resources while providing accurate results. Companies that need an additional layer of defense from the digital threats that affect many businesses today can use one or both with WhoisXML API’s various Enterprise API Packages. Subscription is free. Interested parties can find out why the world’s biggest brands such as Apple, Cisco, Symantec, and more use the products. They can visit the Website Categorization API and Website Contacts and Categorization Database sites for more information.About WhoisXML APIWhoisXML API is a big data and API company established in Los Angeles, California in 2009 and serves more than 52,000 customers. Its main products include real-time APIs that give users the ability to easily check domain availability, API history, DNS lookup, and IP geolocation or do a reverse IP, MX, or NS search. 