WhoisXML API Launches Brand Monitor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhoisXML API announced the launch of Brand Monitor . The tool is a means to keep track of exact matches and variations to a company’s brand name and affiliated trademarks for online brand protection.Brand Monitor helps users monitor keywords associated with their brands and/or trademarks to make sure these are not being abused or misused by any entity online. It also allows them to keep track of keywords associated with their competitors’ brands, enabling them to stay abreast of market developments. The tool works by simply adding keywords users would like to keep tabs on to a list that the tool then proactively watches out for. With it, they can get a list of newly registered and recently expired domains related to their search terms. They can also add automatically generated terms with typos to enhance their online brand protection.Backed by a database containing more than 6 billion WHOIS records with not only current but also historical information, Brand Monitor allows users to keep an eye out on more than 582 million domains across more than 2,864 TLDs (combined gTLDs and ccTLDs), made possible with more than a decade’s worth of data crawling.With Brand Monitor, brand agents can easily protect their companies’ or clients’ intellectual properties by allowing them to check for potential cases of trademark infringement. It lets them reduce or possibly altogether eliminate similar, duplicate, or copycat domain names from the Web.Domainers who are in need of specific domain names to meet a client’s requirements can benefit from Brand Monitor as well. The tool helps them scour a big portion of the Internet for the exact domain of interest. And because it covers commonly used and less seen gTLDs and ccTLDs, users can also see domain name versions with alternative extensions.Business owners can safeguard their brands from abuse, phishing, and spoofing that could put their reputation and image at risk by proactively identifying domains that may be deliberately or inadvertently mimicking their brand names. Should they be looking to expand their business, they can search for available domains with alternative extensions in cases where the domains with the more commonly used extensions (.com, .net, etc.) they want are all taken. If they wish to ensure their brand’s security from cybersquatters, they can do so as well. With Brand Monitor’s help, they can check for everyone who may have purchased domains containing their brand name so no one can abuse and misuse these.Brand Monitor also helps cybersecurity personnel enhance their company’s or clients’ email security, as it can identify who is responsible for sending phishing and spamming emails to website visitors, for instance. They can then combat email spoofing, thus securing their own companies’ or their clients’ and customers’ personal information from digital threats.Monitoring and tracking domains to meet any business requirement is possible as well. Users can instantly get alerted to updates from any of their trackers with Brand Monitor by keeping tabs on the competition. Users no longer have to scour the Web just to see what their business rivals are up to as the tool alerts them every time a competitor registers a new domain. This can clue them in with regard to new and upcoming product or service launches. They can also use the software to anticipate rivals who are planning to go to market with competitive products or services.Other use cases would include protection from phishers and other criminal elements. Brand Monitor can ensure that they find it increasingly difficult to spoof the brand of an organization that pays close attention to misspelled versions of its domain name without exerting too much effort and wasting time. This would also make it harder for copycats and other trademark infringers to take advantage of their brands.Companies in need of enhanced online brand protection are also covered by Brand Monitor. Not only can it be easily integrated into already-existing systems and applications, but it can also be used in tandem with other WhoisXML API products and services to safeguard all of their virtual properties. The tool lets users generate detailed WHOIS reports on domains they wish to track. So if they need to get in touch with any domain owner for a specific purpose—purchasing a domain, reporting suspicious activities, and so on—they can get their contact details with the tool. If they need to check a domain’s past prior to purchasing it, that is also possible. With a WHOIS history lookup, the tool can help them make sure domains have no ties to any malicious actor or activity that can harm their brands if they end up using these in the future.A company’s brand is its business and so need protection from tools such as Brand Monitor.About WhoisXML APIWhoisXML API is a big data and API company established in Los Angeles, California in 2009 and serves more than 52,000 customers. Its main products include real-time APIs that give users the ability to easily check domain availability, API history, DNS lookup, and IP geolocation or do a reverse IP, MX, or NS search. 