Commodore Ian Annett, RN to Present on Information Exploitation & C4I Capabilities at Maritime Information Warfare 2019

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the Royal Navy’s Exercise Information Warrior 2018/19, this year’s Maritime Information Warfare Conference , commencing on 18th – 19th November in London, has strong support from the Royal Navy and will expand on the key themes from the exercise, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Exploitation and Big Data, Cyber Security and Defence, Command Control Communication and Computers (C4), Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), and more.The two-day event will also aim to unearth the newest ideas and developments in this sector. In particular, it will explore new and novel ways in which different organisations, both military and commercial, can use the latest cyber capabilities to improve their operations.At the Information Warrior Exercise this year, Commodore Ian Annett from the Royal Navy commented “The world and operational context is changing, and the Royal Navy must mobilise and transform to stay ahead of emerging threats in order to set the conditions for future maritime success”.Commodore Ian Annett, Assistant Chief of Staff Information Warfare and Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy, will be presenting a keynote briefing on day-one of the Maritime Information Warfare conference, on the Future of Royal Navy Developments and Capabilities. His presentation “Maximising Information Exploitation and C4I Capabilities to Prevent Growing Technology Deficit”, will focus on:• How best to conceptualise the importance of technology and the competitive advantage it provides• Why technology debt is so dangerous and how to mitigate any disadvantage• Achieving greater efficiency in exploiting information to free up manpower• The benefits of automated systems in realising these goalsThe event brochure, as well as the Past Attendee list, is available to download online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr5 The 2019 programme looks at engaging with the cutting edge of information warfare; learning lessons and taking inspiration from exercises and platforms across NATO nations, with 16+ expert presentations from the UK, USA, Spain, France, Canada, Germany, Portugal and more.For those interested in attending the conference, there is an early bird saving of £100 available for bookings placed by midnight on Monday 30th September 2019. Register online at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr5 18 – 19 November 2019London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or alam@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



