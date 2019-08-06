SYCAMORE EDUCATION IS A PROUD GOOGLE PARTNER

Sycamore remains committed to partnering with Google to deliver better classroom and school management tools.

Our integration with Google allows information to be synchronized in real-time between Sycamore and Google Classroom ... stakeholders can access what they need when they need it. That's exciting!” — Glen Ellis

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 6, 2019 — Fremont, Nebraska — Sycamore Education proudly announces its continued status as a Google Classroom Partner . The company first integrated its robust school management system with Google’s API as a member of the Early Access Partner (EAP) program for Google Classroom. Since then, Sycamore has remained focused on delivering better classroom tools by increasing and improving its synchronizations with Google’s API as new functionality has been made available.Sycamore’s Google integration aims to save school Administrators time by making it possible for them to synchronize with organizational units, Google Groups, Google Classrooms, employee and student accounts, G Suite for Education, and more—with just one click. Further, a school’s Google Administrator can provision new Google accounts right from within Sycamore.“We are making full use of all the functionality afforded by Google’s API,” explained Mark Dalluge, Sycamore’s Director of Operations. “The most important part of a teacher’s job is the time they spend directly with their students. Sycamore’s end-to-end integration with Google ensures the technology they’re using supports that effort, saving valuable time and energy, and allowing them to fully focus on the students and their learning experience.”Our deep integration with Google’s API gives students, teachers, and administrators easy access to their Google Classroom environment with just a couple of clicks—all from within their Sycamore dashboard. Once logged into Sycamore’s school management system, users can also create and modify Google Calendar events, automatically sync attendance rosters, assignments, and grades, access and edit documents stored in Google Drive, connect to G Suite for Education, and much more.“Sycamore was founded as a technology company with the primary goal of making it easier for school administrators, teachers, parents, and students to share important student data and information,” said Glen Ellis, Founder and CEO of Sycamore Education. “Our integration with Google allows information to be synchronized in real-time between Sycamore and Google Classroom. That means all stakeholders can access what they need when they need it, in either their Sycamore or Google account. That’s pretty exciting!”Sycamore Education is committed to disrupting the ed-tech space by using the right technology to deliver better classroom tools and experiences for teachers, administrators, students, and parents, at a fraction of the cost.ABOUT SYCAMORE EDUCATIONSycamore Education’s comprehensive online, all-in-one school management system includes more than 300 powerful, integrated features and tools that keep student data organized and secure, streamline processes, and enhance communications and reporting. With a dedicated support staff and the most affordable pricing on the market, Sycamore has become an industry leader in educational technology and the system behind schools and colleges in over 40 countries. For more information, visit SycamoreEducation.com or call (866) 757-4968.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.