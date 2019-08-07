Free Trial of AMD EPYC Rome Announced by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech just announced a free no-strings trial of AMD’s new groundbreaking processor EPYC Rome on Nor-Tech’s exclusive demo cluster.

The new Rome processor features outstanding architecture, performance, and security; turbocharging application performance, transforming data center operations, and securing critical data. The processor features:

• Leadership Architecture: Based on AMD Infinity Architecture, new 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors are the first x86 server processors featuring 7nm hybrid-multi-die design and PCIe Gen4. The AMD EPYC Family continues to offer the most memory bandwidth in its class.

• Leadership Performance: With up to 64 high performance cores per SOC, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processors deliver world record performance on industry benchmarks with a significant generational performance increase.

• Leadership Security: Featuring advanced security features and a silicon embedded security subsystem, AMD EPYC family of processors are hardened at the core helping customers guard their most important assets: their data. New 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors can now cryptographically isolate up to 509 virtual machines per server using AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization with no software application changes required.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We were pleased that AMD chose Nor-Tech as a demo partner. In addition to our Elite AMD Partner status, AMD trusts us to bring value to everything they introduce; in 2017 we were one of the first to offer a free trial of AMD’s first gen EPYC processor. Our demo cluster is a key utility for our clients and prospects and AMD’s new Rome processor is a pivotal addition.”

Nor-Tech’s HPC demo cluster is a no-cost, no-strings opportunity for current and prospective clients to test-drive the latest hardware and software on a cutting-edge Nor-Tech computer. In addition to Rome, it features other high demand utilities. Users can also integrate their existing platforms into the technology.

Nor-Tech’s HPC technology is backed by the company’s easy to deploy pledge, no-wait-time support guarantee, and a team of HPC experts. Long-term HPC clients include some of the largest organizations in the world representing sectors that include: higher education, research, manufacturing, healthcare, bio-pharmaceuticals, energy, automotive, aerospace, etc.

For a free trial of AMD EPYC Rome visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





