Cleanfeed To Offer First Browser Multitrack Recorder

Cleanfeed, providers of live HD audio, anywhere in the world, will officially launch the first browser multitrack recorder, at Podcast Movement next week.

Cleanfeed is used for live radio around the world, so stability has always been a focus. For organisations that rely on us, we know the smoothest, highest quality recording experience is imperative.” — Marc Bakos, Co-Founder, Cleanfeed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleanfeed , providers of live audio in high definition, anywhere in the world, will officially launch a multitrack recording feature at next week's Podcast Movement in Orlando, Florida. They will be the first to offer a browser multitrack recorder Multitrack recording in Cleanfeed enables a separate audio file for each person in the session, including for extra local devices, as well as Clips. All recorded tracks are saved in a fast zip file download, collating all the tracks as WAV files in one place, so no audio quality is lost in the process, and all individual tracks can then be downloaded separately if needed. Unique to Cleanfeed, when sessions are recorded in stereo (in Cleanfeed Pro), the tracks recorded are stereo.Cleanfeed’s existing recording features include:Saving a recording at any time during the session, for extra securityAccess to quick checks on recordingsVisual meters displaying what’s being recordedProfessional audio metersIn addition to retaining all of the above, multitrack recording in Cleanfeed will offer users multiple benefits, including:Advanced editing post recordingRecovering/enhancing when recording in less than optimal environment, eg. removing background noiseFollowing a beta period, the company has decided it’s now time for the multitrack recording feature to go mainstream. Cleanfeed Co-founder Marc Bakos explains, “We’re fairly reserved about how we introduce new features in Cleanfeed. Stability has always been a focus for us; Cleanfeed is used for live radio around the world. For the organisations that rely on us, we know how the impact of a buggy or incomplete feature can affect your experience.”The Cleanfeed team has developed the feature knowing that recording and saving a whole session in multitrack gives the best experience for post production editing, while recording each individual source in the session gives maximum editing control.Podcast Movement seemed the perfect place to release the new feature. Podcast Movement President, Dan Franks, is looking forward to the launch at next week’s event, saying, "Podcast Movement attendees are on top of the latest and best technology, and are always hungry to learn more," said Podcast Movement President Dan Franks. "Cleanfeed's new software is an exciting launch that we can't wait to host and share with the global podcaster community."Once officially launched at Podcast Movement (Orlando, 13–16 August 2019), where the team will host Booth 325, Cleanfeed Multitrack will be available to Pro users of the software.About CleanfeedCleanfeed is multitrack, multi-party live audio and recording, using only a browser. The most technically advanced of its type, the software offers crystal-clear audio, with in-built recording, and no app installation.Cleanfeed is used for content creation, connecting from anywhere to anywhere in the world, for high quality, high definition audio recording and communication. Offering both free subscriptions and Pro accounts with additional features, users range from individuals seeking an alternative conference calling tool to podcasters and global broadcast networks.Full details of the multitrack recording feature release on the Cleanfeed BlogRegister for free accounts and Cleanfeed Pro to explore recording with Cleanfeed on the siteFind Cleanfeed at Booth 325 at Podcast Movement



