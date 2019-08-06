GHANA MINISTER OF TOURISM MEETS PRINCESS OCANSEY ON ROYAL RETURN'S TOURISM ENCLAVE TRAINING PROGRAM

2nd from the left: Rev. Ahumah Tetteh Ocansey of Chicago, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi - Min. for Tourism, Princess Ocansey - Co-founder of Nekotech Center, Rev. Matthais Tetteh Ocansey- Spiritual & Opt Affairs- Nekotech Center, Numo Kabu- VP of Royal Return Tourism Enclave From left to Right: Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Sarah Pobee - DCE of Dangme East, HE Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo- First Lady of Ghana at the Ada Asafotufiam Festival 2019 in Ada. From left to Right: Mr. Seth Ocansey, Chairman of the Great Royal Ocansey United Family, Nene Abordonu IV, Wertsoyi of the Ocansey Family in palanquin ready to be raised for the Asafotufiam festival.

FOR GHANA'S MAIDEN MASS ROYAL WEDDING 400

Since 1992, Royal Return has been connecting African Americans back into African families with renaming ceremonies for a real "homecoming" versus a "visit" to Ghana” — Princess Ocansey

ACCRA, GHANA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst the colorful and culturally rich Asafotufiam Festival of the Ada Peoples, the Ghana Minister of Tourism, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi visited the Nekotech Center of Excellence and met with Princess Ocansey and the Royal Return Tourism Enclave Training Program Committee in preparation for the nation's maiden mass traditional royal wedding for Diasporans - dubbed " Royal Return Wedding 400 " from December 10-18, 2019 in Accra, Cape Coast, and Ada.Nekotech Center, Ada, home of the Royal Return US-Ghana was built July 2000 - by the legendary US Megastar - the late Isaac Hayes aka - Nene Katey Ocansey and HE Rev Dr. Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey, a Princess from the Ocansey Royal Family of Ada.The guest of honor for the opening of the center in July 2000 was the late H.E. Kofi Annan. Since then, the center has trained many locals and hosted over 21 US Universities - including Yale University, MIT and several Historically Black Colleges, US Ambassadors, UNFAO, UNEP- ICT conferences. Nekotech Center has trained 1000's of youth for the hospitality industry both nationally and internationally, for top hotel chains such as The Ritz Carlton, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn, Yosemite Park, Boca Raton resorts and more."Since 1992, Royal Return has been connecting African Americans back into African families with renaming ceremonies for a real "homecoming" versus a "visit" to Ghana", said Princess Ocansey."It is a pleasure to be in Ada today for the Asafotufiam Festival of the Ada peoples and Nekotech Center for the Royal Return Tourism Enclave Training Program," said the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, MP."This program will enhance Tourism in Ghana to generate jobs and provide income to our people, especially during this Year of Return, proclaimed by our President, " continued the Honorable Minister. "Royal Return's Wedding 400 will provide several opportunities for not only Tourism but will give us an opportunity to display our wedding cultures nationally while showcasing our Creative Arts- an area I have pledged to support, " concluded the Minister."We are very excited about the Minister's support to facilitate the growth of Ada as a Tourism Enclave during her tenure, " said H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess Ocansey. "We at Nekotech - Royal Return, are committed to providing projects and programs with well-trained hospitality personnel to boost and sustain Ada and Ghana's Tourism potentials," said Princess Ocansey."The District Chief Executive of Ada, Hon. Sarah Pobee, is committed to raising the Tourism profile of Ada as a key income generator, so having the Minister for Tourism here to kick off our Tourism Enclave Project for Royal Return Wedding 400 during the Asafotufiam festival is in line with the District's objectives," said Ms. Sandra Byrd, Nekotech Director and co-chair of the Royal Return Tourism Enclave Committee for Wedding 400. Ms. Byrd is also an African American Diasporan, now living in Ghana."It is exciting to see how this festival not only unites our families but continues to grow as a great instrument for income generation for our local businesses and Tourism globally," said Nene Abordonu IV, Wertsoyi of the Ocansey Royal Family of the Ada Traditional Area, who is also a continental Diasporan."We are looking forward to receiving the world in December for Wedding 400 in Accra and Ada," said Numo Kabu Ocansey, VP and Executive Council Member for Royal Wedding 400 Committee."With the Minister's blessings today, we are ready to start registering all Ghanaian families interested in participating, and companies interested in sponsoring Royal Wedding 400", said Rev. Matthais Ocansey, Head of Spiritual and Operational Affairs, Nekotech Center.The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who was the Guest of Honor for this year's Asafotufiam festival at Ada, was well received with cheers from the crowd. The festival drew over 100,000 citizens and guests to Ada.Nene Abrahm Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional area, in his address, called for more development to come to Ada for the prosperity of his people.Royal Return Wedding 400 is registering traditional African arts stores nationally and globally. Local traditional wedding designers with extraordinary traditional wedding garments and accessories are invited to join on www.royalreturnghana.com Registration is ongoing till September 10, 2019 for both already married African American couples - to renew their vows - and those about to marry to join the mass Royal Return Wedding 400 - in honor of the millions of African American families who were not allowed to marry during slavery in America.Through the tears of the atrocities of slavery, Royal Return's wedding 400 brings the fresh air of honor while injecting the Royal law of love and joy into the final month of the Year of Return for a grand finale!

Princess Ocansey, District Chief Executive, Hon. Sarah Pobee and First Lady of Ghana- H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo greeting the crowds at the Asafotu festival in Ada



