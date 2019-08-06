Port of Subs Celebrates Grand Opening of Second St. George Location on Brigham Road

ST. GEORGE , UT, USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ST. GEORGE, UTAH – August 5, 2019 – The St. George community is invited to join Port of Subs , Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop, to celebrate the grand opening of its new store at 922 E. Brigham Road, Wednesday, August 21 from 7am – 9pm.“Our new location serves the St. George’s southern neighborhoods making it more convenient for families to enjoy our sliced fresh sandwiches,” said Randy Morrison, franchise owner of both St. George Port of Subs locations. “Our St. George Boulevard store is popular with the university and communities on the north side of town and the East Brigham and Thunder Road location will make it more convenient for Bloomington Hills and Desert Hills families to enjoy our sliced fresh sandwiches.”The Brigham Road store is the first Port of Subs location to be a dual concept restaurant; it shares space with Sipsanity, which features specialty soft drinks, create your own juice blends, and delicious sweets and treats. “We’re excited about the dual-restaurant concept – we believe that Sipsanity’s soft drink and dessert menu complements Port of Subs’ sliced-fresh sandwiches perfectly,” said Michael Adams, Port of Subs Regional Marketing Consultant. “It’s also a great addition to the neighborhood and it’s located perfectly to serve Desert Hills High School.”Grand opening lasts all day long and will feature $4.00 medium classic sliced-fresh sandwiches all day long and a drawing to win a free medium classic sandwich every week for a year. In addition to its classic subs, grilled sandwiches, wraps, and desserts, Port of Subs features a full catering spread with many varieties of sandwich, fruit and dessert catering platters that are perfect for any occasion.About Port of Subs:Customers have been enjoying the great taste of Port of Subssandwiches for 45 years. Originally founded in Sparks, NV in 1972, Port of Subshas grown to more than 140 units open in seven Western states. The Port of Subsbrand has become synonymous with quality sandwich making and superior customer service. Port of Subsmade-fresh-to-order sandwiches are prepared while the customer looks on. The unique taste comes from freshly sliced, top quality meats and cheeses, freshly baked breads and zesty dressings and spices. Port of Subsalso offers breakfast grillers, Sliced Fresh Grillers™, fresh salads, chips, an extensive line of party trays, desserts and a variety of refreshing beverages.



