Stoney’s Rockin’ Country Scores Coveted Best Nightclub in Las Vegas Poll

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal bestowed their coveted Gold award, for Best Nightclub, on Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in their 2018 Best of Las Vegas poll. This award comes hot on the heels of Stoney’s winning 2017’s Gold award nod for Best Country Venue in Las Vegas.The ACM-nominated venue’s rise coincides with Vegas fast becoming one of country music’s biggest destination cities. After 11 years, Stoney's has become a staple for the country lifestyle every day of the year for locals and tourists worldwide.Stoney’s founder Chris Lowden stated, “I’m honored and humbled for this award but mostly proud of our whole family here at Stoney’s as they’ve helped make the name Stoney’s Rockin’ Country synonymous with country in Vegas. It’s gratifying to see such appreciation laid on everyone who works so passionately to make our nightclub a home to both our local country music fans and to the country music industry’s top artists and professionals who call us their west coast home. I feel our team’s love for the country lifestyle is infectious and our patrons feed off of that energy,” Lowden beams. “Our marketing guru and co-talent buyer Jeff “Toad” Higginbotham’s talent and energy fuels our efforts in a big way and we all share a common love for making the Stoney’s experience second-to-none on or off the Strip,” he concludes.ABOUT STONEY'S ROCKIN' COUNTRYThe ACM-nominated World-Famous Stoney's Rockin' Country is Las Vegas' premier destination for locals and tourists who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables and more. Located at Town Square, Stoney's Rockin' Country is a 19,000-square foot high-energy nightclub that features a 2,000-square foot dance floor and 570-square foot stage for dancing and performances, along with a state of the art sound system, live bands and the industry's leading DJs. Doors open at 7 p.m. and line-dancing lessons begin at 7:30 p.m.# # #facebook.com/stoneysrockincountry/