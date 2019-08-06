RDI Announces Ultra-Miniature SMT Speaker Series

RDI Ultra-Miniature SMT Speaker

15mm x 8mm SMT Speakers Feature Ultra Miniature Profiles

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Kisco, NY – AUG 6, 2019 - RDI today announced a new line of compact, low-profile ultra-miniature SMT speakers housed in packages as small as 15 mm x 6 mm. With profile depths as low as 2.5 mm, the ultra-miniature SMT speakers offer a variety of power ratings from 0.1W to 1W and comes with impedances of 4 ohms or 8 ohms.Available in rectangular, square or round frame packages, the ultra-miniature SMT mount speaker series provides a number of mounting styles depending on the user’s need. Sound pressure levels range from 78db up to 102 db at 0.1 meters. All models are RoHS compliant.Target applications include consumer electronics, industrial automation, voice services, portable and stationary medical equipment, safety and security, and more. With its numerous performance and size configurations, the ultra- miniature speaker series is able to match a wide range of application requirements.Available in August 2019, the RDI ultra-miniature SMT speaker series provides a rugged, low cost solution to audio applications of all types.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.