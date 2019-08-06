Wongdoody’s Mattson & Lagrange Demo Agile Insights Practice At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Skyler Mattson, President, Wongdoody Kinley Lagrange, Group Account Director, Wongdoody

From insight to innovation to market at the speed of mom

Marketers will leave with tools to drive innovation in their own category in a way that is as iterative and dynamic as mom herself.” — Kinley Lagrange, Wongdoody

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on input from The Motherboard Wongdoody ’s President, Skyler Mattson, and Group Account Director, Kinley Lagrange, will show marketers how to connect with moms to get on-demand insights into todays’ ever-changing moms at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference . The Motherboard, co-founded by Mattson and Lagrange, is Wongdoody’s always on community of moms. It is a digital platform that connects brands with thousands of diverse moms to validate and inform the innovation process. Seattle based, Wongdoody is the most awarded independent full-service ad agency on the West Coast, with newly opened East Coast offices in NYC. M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Tools to Keep Up with Today’s Moms“Modern moms are dynamic – constantly adapting to the ever-changing world around them,” Mattson explained. “As marketers, we need tools and processes to get rapid responses from moms. Ways that allow us to connect with moms fast and often to get on-demand insights to understand her emotional life, beliefs, attitudes, and motivations. We also need to uncover the blue sky thinking that informs how we create technology, experiences and engagement that will resonate. In part one of our two-part presentation, we’ll outline our approach to getting the insights that move your business forward. One that that takes marketers from insight to innovation to market at the speed of mom.”Lagrange added, “As a follow up from day one, we’ll show the process and output of our agile insights practice: an engagement approach co-created with Mom, and then tested and validated before final execution. This session will close the loop on the agile insights process from data to strategy to creative concepting and validation. Marketers will leave with tools to drive innovation in their own category in a way that is as iterative and dynamic as mom herself.”“Every brand in the audience will be paying rapt attention to Skyler and Kinley as they demonstrate the new tools of their innovative agile insights practice,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “It fits perfectly with this year’s focus on tech. Which includes segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“This year’s conference will also include a session offering an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,” McCann continued. “Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female shark-tank-like feature, “Start’er Up”, presenting quick elevator pitches detailing new products and services. And in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”About Skyler Mattson:Skyler Mattson,President, WONGDOODYCo-Founder, The MotherboardSkyler is the President of brand experience agency WONGDOODY. She has built her career driving award-winning, transformative work for clients across a range of categories, from consumer-packaged goods to technology to entertainment. Skyler has led several female empowerment initiatives, including #TheReal10 which aims to close the gender pay gap and #IPumpedHere, which encourages workplaces to provide better facilities for breast-pumping employees. She is cofounder of The Motherboard, a digital platform that connects brands with thousands of diverse moms to validate and inform the entire innovation process. Skyler thrives in high-energy environments where you rarely sit down, which is a good thing, since her clients at home include three sons under the age of nine.About Kinley Lagrange:Kinley Lagrange,Group Account Director, WONGDOODYCo-Founder, The MotherboardKinley heads up engagements and development for The Motherboard. It’s WONGDOODY’s always-on community of moms eager to share their thoughts and opinions to help brands innovate and shape consumer experiences. Prior to diving into all things motherhood, personally and professionally, she spent more than a decade driving brand experiences for a diverse set of clients—from app-based tech to athletic apparel and hospitality to healthcare. Efforts she’s most proud of include award-winning campaigns championing women and moms in the workplace. As a mom of two little ones, she wears motherhood on her sleeve to help make a positive impact on how brands represent and communicate with moms.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in events.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.