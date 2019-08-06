Manufactory and Globacap combine forces with a digital share offer

Manufactory advanced production system Current vs future states of manufacturing Manufactory one pager

LONDON, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market leaders and recent FCA sandbox graduates Globacap are working with Manufactory, a visionary start up focused on delivering a new paradigm for global manufacturing. By raising funds via Globacap’s platform, Manufactory will unlock a new wave of possibilities for investors seeking to find an alternative route to the profitable manufacturing market.

Manufactory consist of a team of senior blue chip professionals with a wide array of experience in the manufacturing sector with the intention of tackling some of the core issues facing manufacturers as we move toward industry 4.0.

Manufactory will use the equity raised to further build out their platform, in turn delivering manufacturers significant time and cost savings across production, and supply chain management and planning.

Globacap is a market leading automated capital markets platform for digital securities such as shares, bonds, and funds. Any of Globacap’s products – capital raising, capital administration, or custody – can be used independently. Globacap is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Globacap is at the forefront of providing a more open capital market, leveraging blockchain technology, to make private investments more efficient. This is expected to spur a new wave of economic growth as previously illiquid investments become accessible.

Globacap is an ideal partner for Manufactory, with both firms leading their respective markets through innovation and cutting-edge technology.

The Manufactory share offer is listed privately on Globacap’s platform. For more information on the share offer please email: deal@globacap.com

